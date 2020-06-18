Hastings College dean's list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Hastings College has announced the dean’s list for its spring 2020 semester. For the semester, 390 students from 22 states and 11 countries were named to the dean’s list.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 to 4.0 scale and be registered for full-time coursework.

Students with an asterisk by their name earned a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.

The following area students were named to the dean’s list:

Arlington: Chelsea Bowers*.

Fremont: Trenton Anderson-Johnston, Elizabeth Hansen*, Brittany Teff*.

Mead: Josh Quinn*.

North Bend: Mackenzie Daniels*.

Wahoo: Taylor Stuhr.

Waterloo: Kelli Brichacek*, Samuel Plugge*.

