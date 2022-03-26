Headid column (copy)

For the most part, homes are all the same. They all have a kitchen, bedrooms, bathrooms, and a main living area. Those are givens. Aside from the number and size, those rooms aren’t what get buyers excited, though. For home buyers, the things that really set a listing apart are the details, bonus rooms, and style of a house. A home’s features and aesthetics can make it sell faster and at a higher price than other homes, even in the same area. But what are the features that today’s home buyer desires most? Well, according to one recent analysis, there are several. Among the top features that buyers will pay more for are new appliances, shiplap, a modern farmhouse look and a strong internet connection/access to broadband. A metal roof, heated floor, drought-resistant landscaping, and a home office make up some of the top features that also have homes selling at a premium. If you’re planning to purchase a new home, sell your existing home or both contact me today to discuss your current situation and learn about the opportunities in our local market. This advertisement is provided by Jennifer Bixby, the Broker for Don Peterson and Associates Real Estate, 100 E. 6th St. Jennifer can be reached at 402-721-9700 for answers to real estate questions or visit www.teambixby.com on the web.