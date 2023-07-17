Health and Senior Living

For general health care, Fremont, Dodge County and the surrounding area are served by Methodist Fremont Health and several Methodist Physicians Clinics.

Additionally, Fremont also has a wide variety of services to assist senior citizens, including assisted living options, both in-home and on-site residences.

Methodist Fremont Health

Methodist Fremont Health, recently recognized as a 2023 Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital in the nation by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, was established in 1940 and became a Methodist Health System affiliate in 2018.

Today, the medical center includes 75 inpatient beds – 55 acute care beds and 20 behavioral health beds – and boasts an accredited cancer program. Dunklau Gardens, the attached nursing home facility, offers 80 long-term care beds in large private and semiprivate suites, a dedicated short-term rehabilitation wing with 22 beds, and four spacious hospice suites. Methodist Fremont Health also offers a 24/7 Emergency Department that treats more than 17,000 patients per year.

Methodist Health System employs more than 850 full- and part-time staff members at Methodist Fremont Health and Methodist Physicians Clinic locations in Fremont, making it one of the largest employers in the region. That workforce includes an active medical staff of more than 100 physicians.

Methodist Fremont Health has been recognized by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) as an Age-Friendly Health System Committed to Care Excellence and earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Acute Stroke Ready Hospital Certification.

For a complete listing of programs, services, medical staff, educational offerings and other information visit bestcare.org or call (402) 354-CARE.

Emergencies

Fremont has rescue squad services that transport patients to Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center. The Emergency Department is open 24/7.

The City of Fremont: Paramedics provide emergency rescue squad services at the advanced life support level. Call 911.

Midwest Medical Transport: Paramedics on staff with ambulance service that offers basic and advanced life support — 1-800-562-3396.

Priority Medical Transport at 450 E. 23rd St.: Provides basic and advanced life support services. To request an ambulance call: (844)-879-2006.

Methodist Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine

Methodist Urgent Care in Fremont makes urgent care services available when and where you need them. Located just east of the Fremont Mall on E. 23rd St., providers are ready to help you through those minor medical bumps in the road – combining expert evaluation and treatment.

No appointment is necessary, but calling ahead to ensure timely service is recommended.

Methodist Urgent Care in Fremont can provide care for a range of minor medical issues, including: Bronchitis, bruises, cold and flu symptoms, coughs, cuts, diarrhea, earaches, headaches, minor skin infections and rashes, Pink eye, sinus infections, sore throats, sprains, strains, upper respiratory infections, urinary tract infections, and vomiting.

Hours are Monday – Friday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from Noon-6 pm. The phone number is (402) 815-7100.

Fremont Surgical Center

Methodist Fremont Health Surgery Center is a multi-specialty ambulatory surgery center. Specifically designed for outpatient procedures and surgery, the center features three operating rooms and a procedure room. It is designed to offer patients a safe and comfortable environment to receive outpatient surgical care. The patient-friendly design of the center is intended to ensure optimum flow, expedited patient registration, and convenient parking. Physicians and clinical staff strive to meet and exceed expectations by providing a positive outpatient surgical experience. The phone number is (402) 941-7050. Learn more at bestcare.org.

Medical offices

Fremont is home to a variety of doctors, from general family care to specialists. While many have privileges to practice at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center, most have their own stand-alone practices. To search for a medical office, visit bestcare.org or call (402) 354-CARE.

Dialysis Centers

DaVita, located at 1949 E. 23rd Ave. S, has been providing hemodialysis services to patients in Fremont since 1999. To schedule services or educational classes, call 402-721-7005 or visit its website at www.davita.com.

Mental health

Methodist Fremont Health's Behavioral Health outpatient clinic is a comprehensive mental wellness clinic offering psychiatric evaluation and medication management; mental health assessment; and individual, couple, family and group therapy for patients age 5 through adulthood. Patients do not need a physician referral to receive services.

Methodist Fremont Health Behavioral Health is located at 2560 N Healthy Way, Fremont, NE, 68025, 402-941-7245.

Rehabilitation

Methodist Fremont Health’s Rehabilitation Center provides a highly trained staff, advanced equipment and the most comprehensive array of services available in the area. It offers specialized exercise equipment for physical and occupational therapy, including a heated aquatic pool.

Speech therapy, lymphedema therapy, pelvic health and incontinence therapy, and an extensive pediatric rehab program are also found within the Rehab Services Department.

Transportation to and from the rehabilitation center can be arranged if necessary. The phone number is 402-727-3329.

Nye Health Services provides state-of-the-art rehabilitation and Medicare-certified services that fit your needs. Their specialties include physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy. They also have certified aquatic and lymphedema therapists. Call 402-721-9300 or visit nyehealthservices.com

Support groups

Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center offers many educational programs and support groups. For more information, contact the Community Health Department at 402-727-3439 or visit the website: bestcare.org for a listing of programs, dates and times.

Nye Health Services offers two support groups one for caregivers and one for families affected by Parkinson's disease. For more information, call Nye Square at 402-721-9224.

For the homebound

Methodist Fremont Health Home Care has an interdisciplinary team of professionals who partner with a patient and their doctor to provide a plan of care that supports healing and prevents complications intended to restore the patient to maximum health. Home Care works to assist with pain management, incision and skin care, exercise and activities of daily living. These services are delivered in the comfort of a patient’s own home.

Depending on the patient’s need and doctor’s orders, their Home Care team may consist of physical therapists, occupational therapists, skilled nurses and/or home health aides. For more information, please contact Methodist Fremont Health Home Care at (402) 941-1699.

Nye Home Health Care is a licensed, Medicare-certified company that provides professional nursing and therapy services in the comfort of your own home. For more information call, 402-753-1401.

Long-term care

Fremont has facilities that provide eldercare ranging from assisted living to long-term nursing care:

■ Dunklau Gardens, Fremont Health Medical Center, 450 E. 23rd St., 402-727-3795.

■ Edgewood Vista, 2910 N. Clarkson St., 402-753-8800.

■ Nye Square, 655 W. 23rd St., 402-721-9224.

■ Nye Legacy, 3210 N. Clarkson St., 402-721-9300.

■ Nye Pointe, 2700 N. Laverna St., 402-727-4900.

■ Pathfinder Place, 3010 N. Clarkson St., 402-721-7714

■ The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., 402-721-1616.

Fitness programs

The Fremont Family YMCA and Nye Wellness Center provide fitness programs for older residents.

Located at 810 N. Lincoln Ave., the YMCA “is for youth development for healthy living and for social development.” Programs include group fitness classes, water exercise classes and social activities. Call 402-721-6952 for more information.

The wellness center has equipment specifically geared toward seniors. The Y also has a wellness center at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center which many older adults utilize.

Nye Wellness Center provides programs designed to promote members’ wellbeing and enhance their quality of life. Team members provide opportunities to enrich the mind and body while improving physical strength and flexibility in a comfortable, social atmosphere. Outpatient physical, occupational and speech therapy and warm water aquatic therapy is offered. Call 402-721-9300 or visit nyehealthservices.com.

Fremont Friendship Center

The Fremont Friendship Center – open to those 60 and better – is designed to provide a great place for independent seniors to make new friends, socialize and participate in a variety of activities including line dancing, Tai Chi, chair volleyball, card tournaments, craft class, a variety of games, horse derby, bingo and so much more. Educational and health programs are given by professionals in the community on a variety of days each month.

Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., Monday-Friday. Seniors have a choice between a hot meal or a deli meal. Reservations for lunch are needed one day before by noon. Suggested lunch contribution is $4.25.

The center is located at Christensen Field, 1730 W. 16th (Linden Avenue and Ridge Road). It is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday. The phone number is: 402-727-2815 and the Facebook page: Fremont Friendship Center.

Independent living

Caring Senior Service: This company provides non-medical senior services and safety care technologies that allow seniors to live at home.

Services provided include: personal care, transportation, meal preparation, medication reminders, companionship, respite care, errand service, light housekeeping and home care assessment.

Caring Senior Service is located at 1010 N. Bell St., 402-620-6673; website: fremont.caringsenionservice.com.

Home Instead Senior Care: Older adults who want to stay in their homes as long as possible may find assistance via Home Instead, a locally owned and operated franchise.

A variety of services are available. They include personal care such as bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting and stand by assistance. Other services include, memory support, respite care, hospice support, companionship, meal preparation, light housekeeping, medication reminders and transportation.

Home Instead is located at 220 E 22nd, Fremont, NE 68025, Phone: 402-753-2078; website: www.homeinstead.com/199

Kubat Health Care: The business provides chair lifts for stairs and respiratory services. It also has the Pals department, which includes supplies for ostomies, urological, incontinent needs along with cpap supplies, wound and compression hosiery.

The store is located at 424 W. 23rd St., 402-727-1070. The Pro-Active Living number is 402-315-1930 for customers who want to sign up to have items automatically shipped to them.

PROMEDCARE Inc.: The locally owned business provides in-home care to help seniors stay home longer. It also has a respiratory department that supplies oxygen, CPAP and Bi-PAP equipment.

PROMEDCARE is located at 426 E. 22nd St., and can be contacted at 402-727-7900; website: www.promedcareinc.com.

Nye Square

Lead an active, social, and carefree life in Nye Square's Independent Living apartments and terrace homes. Exercise your independence with the security of knowing you have easy access to all of our services. For more information, call Nye Square at 402-721-9224.

Fremont has several housing facilities for those who do not require medical supervision:

■ Gifford Tower, 2510 N. Clarkson St., 402-727-4848.

■ Stanton Tower, 2600 Clarkson St., 402-727-4848.

■ Nye Square, 655 W. 23rd St., 402-721-9224.

■ Somers Point I and II, 1033 W. Somers Drive, 402-727-4848.

■ The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., 402-721-1616.

Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging (ENOA)

The Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging’s mission is to promote choice and enhance the wellbeing and dignity of older adults, caregivers, adults with disabilities and those with the greatest economic need so that they may live independently.

The service area is Dodge, Washington, Sarpy, Cass & Douglas County residents ages 60 and older.

Fremont office: 1730 W. 16th Street, Fremont, 68025

Meals on Wheels Info: 402-721-8262

Information & Assistance: 402-426-9641

Omaha office: 4780 S 131 St., Omaha, 68137; 402-444-6444/1-888-554-2711

Blair office: 1548 Front ST, Blair, 68008; 402-426-9614

If you know of an individual in Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Cass or Washington counties who would benefit from any of ENOA’s programs and services listed below, please contact 402-444-6444 and talk with an information and assistance specialist.

Information & Assistance – ENOA’s Information and Assistance line serves as a gateway for caregivers, potential clients, friends and family members seeking information about programs and services for older adults. ENOA’s I and A specialists can answer questions about aging services and if appropriate, complete a referral for any of its in-home services. They also can connect callers to an appropriate community resource.

Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) The ADRC’s goal is to assist Nebraskans in accessing services and supports to meet their long-term care needs and provide information, assistance and education on community services and long-term care options for adults ages 60 and above, people with disabilities of all ages, their family members, caregivers and advocates. All information is free and confidential.

New Horizons Newspaper – This is one of the longest running, continually published community newspaper devoted to older adults. The newspaper is distributed free to anyone aged 60 or older residing in Douglas, Dodge, Sarpy, Cass or Washington counties. Also available on the website, www.enoa.org.

C.H.O.I.C.E.S Choosing Home or In-Community Elder Services

ENOA seeks to empower older adults by giving them more choices and greater control over services they receive; the environment in which they choose to receive those services and the way their providers deliver those services. ENOA has several programs promoting independence with support:

Care Management – Designed to help older adults live in their own home for as long as possible, ENOA’s professional care managers work with older adults and their family members identifying and coordinating available community resources and services. To qualify for Care Management services older adults must be age 60 or older, live in ENOA’s service area and need assistance with three or more daily activities for 90 days or longer. In-home services can include bath aide, homemaker, home-delivered meals and emergency response system. Clients are asked to contribute toward the cost of care management and in-home services on a sliding fee scale based on their gross monthly income. Contribution statements are sent out monthly.

Caregiver Support Program (CSP) – The primary goal of the CSP is to provide “respite” to family caregivers. To qualify for this program the care receiver must be age 60 and need help with at least two activities of daily living and/or a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia related disorder. The adult caregiver must be at least 18 years or older and agree to participate in a comprehensive assessment. The caregiver is the client in the CSP.

Aged Medicaid Waiver Service Coordination The AD Medicaid Waiver program is available through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to those individuals who qualify. A person must have physical and health needs that require nursing facility level of care and must be eligible for Medicaid. Once approved for the Medicaid Waiver program, participants and/or their legal representatives are required to select a services coordination provider. ENOA’s professional services coordinators provide participant-driven comprehensive assessments, care planning and ongoing case management.

Nutrition ENOA’s nutrition program offers hot, healthy, nutritionally balanced meals.

Home Delivered Meals/Meals on Wheels – Weekday meals are delivered to those who are homebound and unable to cook for themselves. Recipients are certified for the program by an ENOA intake specialist, care manager or the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Individuals are asked to contribute toward the cost of the meals, based on their monthly income. Low-income individuals may be eligible to have the service covered by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Contribution statements are sent out monthly.

Senior Centers – Located throughout our five-county service area, these centers serve as a resource and gathering spot for older adults. Each center hosts various recreational and social activities, guest speakers, crafts, nutrition and health programs, in addition to a hot midday meal. Must reserve a meal in advance by calling the center. A contribution of $5-6 per meal is suggested.

Diners Choice - Designed for older adults 60 and over to enjoy a nutritious meal of their choice at a participating restaurant or grocery store location in their own neighborhood. Program participants purchase meal tickets in advance that can be redeemed for specific menu items in the deli/restaurant area Hy-Vee grocery store locations in Omaha, Papillion, Fremont and Plattsmouth. The approved meals are available anytime during the hours of operation and Diners Choice participants can choose a time that fits in with their schedule. The suggested contribution for Diner’s Choice is $6 per meal. Call 402-444-6513 for more info.

Volunteer Services ENOA has more than 400 volunteers providing services to older adults in our service area.

Ombudsman – Advocates work to help ensure residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities have the best possible quality of life by promoting the residents’ rights and serving as a liaison between the residents and staff. The Ombudsman volunteers listen to resident concerns, inform residents about their rights and serve as a resource and problem solver.

SeniorHelp – Volunteers of all ages help older adults in a variety of ways so they can remain in their home and improve their quality of life.

ENOA Volunteer Connect – Provides resources for older adults who wish to volunteer with community-based organizations including non-profit and public agencies.

Senior Companion Program –– Volunteers give support and friendship to frail, older adults who may be struggling to stay independent.

Foster Grandparent Program – Volunteers serve in schools, hospitals, Head Start programs and child development centers assisting children needing support and special attention.

AmeriCorps Seniors Programs – Volunteers must be age 55 or older, meet the income guideline, complete an enrollment process that includes references and background checks and participate in training. Participants receive a tax-free stipend, plus additional benefits.