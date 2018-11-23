The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for midnight Saturday through 6 p.m. Sunday covering Fremont, much of eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
Heavy snow is expected with 3 to 6 inches possible and wind gusts near 45 mph or higher.
Roads are expected to be slick, and visibility could be severely impaired because of the high winds.
Further, ice lingering on the roads is a potential hazard, because temperatures are expected to be below freezing for much of the weekend.
“Holiday travelers should consider altering travel plans if possible,” the National Weather Service said.
High temperatures are expected to hover around 30 degrees Monday-Wednesday with lows near 15. A chance of snow returns Thursday with a high of 33 and a low of 23. A chance of rain or snow is in the forecast for Friday with a high near 38.