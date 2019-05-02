In a bizarre series of events Wednesday afternoon, a local recruiting website reported Nebraska basketball players Amir Harris, Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Brady Heiman would be leaving the program before later removing the names from the report and saying “significant roster attrition with current scholarship players” would be coming soon.
Heiman later confirmed to Lee Newspapers that he has entered his name into the transfer portal.
Heiman would become the third scholarship player to transfer out of the program since the end of the season, joining sophomore guards Thomas Allen and Nana Akenten. Redshirt freshman walk-on Justin Costello is also in the transfer portal.
Heiman, 6-foot-11 Platteview graduate, averaged 1.8 points and 1.7 rebounds during his freshman season. Should he transfer to another Division I program, he would have to sit out one year before having three years of eligibility remaining. Harris denied a report that he is leaving. “My plan is to return to Nebraska,” Harris told the Lincoln Journal Star Wednesday. “Start on my (knee) rehab and be back before workouts start.”A NU Athletic Department spokesman said Wednesday head coach Fred Hoiberg would have no comment on the matter. Thorbjarnarson did not return messages seeking comment.
No matter who eventually stays or goes, Nebraska’s roster will experience a major overhaul going into next season.
Of the three players mentioned above, Harris was the statistical leader while averaging 2.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in 23 games. Thorbjarnarson averaged 2.0 points and 2.1 rebounds in 25 games.
Harris injured his meniscus in the regular-season finale against Iowa and had surgery after the season.
The Huskers have added six scholarship players since Hoiberg’s hiring early in April. Two of those players, junior college guard Jervay Green and Creighton Prep’s Akol Arop, were committed to the previous staff.
Graduate transfers Haanif Cheatham and Matej Kavas, and juco guard Cam Mack, are all immediately eligible, and NU will add transfer guard Dachon Burke and redshirt freshman guard Karrington Davis to the mix as well. Davis is in the midst of recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered at the beginning of practice last season.
The latest addition came Wednesday when transfer guard Dalano Banton from Western Kentucky committed to NU. Banton will sit out next season before having three years of eligibility remaining.
Nebraska currently has one open scholarship for the 2019 season, but that number could change if there is more attrition.
There is also the upcoming decision of forward Isaiah Roby, who will participate in the NBA Draft Combine on May 14-19. Roby has until May 29 to decide whether he will return to school or turn pro.