High School Football Preview - Week Five

Bergan is coming off a 56-6 demolition of Omaha Concordia while David City picked up its second loss of the season 21-13 to Cedar Catholic.

The Scouts haven’t scored over 24 points this season and were shutout by Logan View 21-0 in week two while the Knights haven’t been kept under 40 points yet.

David City has kept almost every game this season outside of the loss to the Raiders within a score.

Bergan quarterback Koa McIntyre eclipsed 1,000 yards of total offense in last week’s win, having thrown for 457 yards and rushed for another 638.

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Arlington, 7 p.m.The Raiders will be looking to continue the program’s best start since 2017 on the road against the Eagles.

Logan View is coming off a 49-6 thrashing of Schuyler for its third straight win, matching the Raider’s longest win streak in the last decade.

Arlington is coming off a 56-13 loss to Pierce on the road.

Cedar Bluffs vs. Weeping Water, 7 p.m.

The Wildcats continue their search for win No. 1 Friday, hosting the Indians.