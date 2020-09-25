High School Football Preview - Week Five

Fremont at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
The Tigers will be looking to match last season’s win total Friday night on the road at the Panthers.
Fremont is coming off a 22-21 overtime upset of Grand Island while Norfolk (1-3) lost its third straight at Papillion-La Vista 55-13. The Panthers lone win of the year came in week over 21-7 over Bellevue East.
Fremont junior running Micah Moore is coming off a career-night in the Tigers upset win over Grand Island, rushing for 203 yards—a career-high and fourth best single-game rushing mark in Tiger history—and two scores.
Through four games, Moore has nearly matched his sophomore campaign with 651 yards and eight scores. He is averaging 162.5 yards per game—continuing on that pace would shatter the Tigers single-season rushing record of 1,200 yards by Cody Carlson in 2018.
Norfolk’s defense gave up a 150-yard rushing night to Papillion La-Vista’s Cole Price last week and hasn’t held an opponent to under 100 rushing yard this season.
The Panthers offense is averaging under 150 yards per game and is averaging just over 10 points per game.
Fremont Bergan vs. David City, 7 p.m.The Knights put their perfect record on the line against David City Friday night at Heedum Field.
Bergan is coming off a 56-6 demolition of Omaha Concordia while David City picked up its second loss of the season 21-13 to Cedar Catholic.
The Scouts haven’t scored over 24 points this season and were shutout by Logan View 21-0 in week two while the Knights haven’t been kept under 40 points yet.
David City has kept almost every game this season outside of the loss to the Raiders within a score.
Bergan quarterback Koa McIntyre eclipsed 1,000 yards of total offense in last week’s win, having thrown for 457 yards and rushed for another 638.
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Arlington, 7 p.m.The Raiders will be looking to continue the program’s best start since 2017 on the road against the Eagles.
Logan View is coming off a 49-6 thrashing of Schuyler for its third straight win, matching the Raider’s longest win streak in the last decade.
Arlington is coming off a 56-13 loss to Pierce on the road.
Cedar Bluffs vs. Weeping Water, 7 p.m.
The Wildcats continue their search for win No. 1 Friday, hosting the Indians.
Cedars Bluffs is coming off a 60-0 loss to Brownell Talbot while Weeping Water (3-1) beat Conestoga 48-8.
Hunter Mortimer is Weeping Water’s offensive spark having thrown for and run for over 300 yards this season.
North Bend Central vs. Schuyler, cancelled
North Bend Central announced the cancellation of its week five match-up with Schuyler at 9 p.m. Thursday night due to COVID concerns by the Wildcats.
Other area games
Aquinas Catholic at Oakland-Craig
Wahoo vs. Platteview
Yutan vs. Lincoln Lutheran
