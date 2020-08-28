High School Football Preview - Week One

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Football is finally here. Week one of the high school football season has arrived at its starting line after a turbulent summer.

Here is a quick primer to get you ready for the area teams.

Please, also, remember to check and follow all guidelines set out by the schools if you plan on attending any games this fall.

Friday, Aug. 28

Fremont vs. Lincoln Northeast, 7 p.m.The Tigers enter Friday night looking to give new head coach Lee Jennings his first win when they host the Rockets at Heedum Stadium.

Fremont blanked Northeast last season 21-0 in Lincoln.

The Tigers offense returns the majority of its production from a season ago with senior Jack Cooper back under center and senior Micah Moore at running back.

Fremont Bergan

at Yutan, 7 p.m.The Knights start their 2020 campaign with a Top 10 showdown.

Bergan enters the contest as the No. 8 team in Class C-2 in the Omaha World Herald’s preseason poll while the Chieftans check in at No. 7 in the same poll.