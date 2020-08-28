High School Football Preview - Week One

Football is finally here. Week one of the high school football season has arrived at its starting line after a turbulent summer.
Here is a quick primer to get you ready for the area teams.
Please, also, remember to check and follow all guidelines set out by the schools if you plan on attending any games this fall.
Friday, Aug. 28
Fremont vs. Lincoln Northeast, 7 p.m.The Tigers enter Friday night looking to give new head coach Lee Jennings his first win when they host the Rockets at Heedum Stadium.
Fremont blanked Northeast last season 21-0 in Lincoln.
The Tigers offense returns the majority of its production from a season ago with senior Jack Cooper back under center and senior Micah Moore at running back.
Fremont Bergan
at Yutan, 7 p.m.The Knights start their 2020 campaign with a Top 10 showdown.
Bergan enters the contest as the No. 8 team in Class C-2 in the Omaha World Herald’s preseason poll while the Chieftans check in at No. 7 in the same poll.
Bergan won last season’s meeting 20-10 at home while holding the Yutan quarterback Brady Timm to 51 yards passing. Timm, along with Yutan’s leading rusher Caden Egr, who ran for 1,600 yards last year both return to the Chieftan’s backfield.
Friday will mark the start of the Koa McIntyre era at quarterback for Bergan with the junior fully taking over the regains of the Knights offense.
North Bend Central vs. Fort Calhoun, 7 p.m
The Tigers will trot out a new quarterback for the first time in three years as Brodie Johnson takes over the signal caller spot from
North Bend will have single-season rushing record holder Ethan Mullally and an experience offense line to lean on while Johnson gets comfortable.
The Pioneers are coming off a 5-4 season a year ago, but will be replacing major offensive pieces with the loss to graduation of their top two quarterbacks and top wide receiver.
North Bend and Forth Calhoun did not play last season.
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder vs. Oakland-Craig, 7 p.m.
The Raiders draw the tough card of hosting defending state champs Oakland-Craig for their season-opener.
The Knights went 13-0 on their way to a title last season while Logan View finished winless.
Oakland-Craig and Logan View did not play last season.
Cedar Bluffs at Emmerson Hubbard, 7 p.m.
The Wildcats start their second year under Thomas Brinkman with a road trip.
Cedar Bluffs is coming off a 1-7 season last year.
The Pirates graduated quarterbck Nolan Belt, who ran for six scores and threw for another against Cedar Bluffs last year.
Emmerson Hubbard won last season’s meeting 55-40.
Additionally, due to COVID cases at the Emmerson Hubbard elementary school, Cedar Bluffs is asking that only family members of the football players travel to attend the game.
