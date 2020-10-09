High School Football Preview - Week Six

Archbishop Bergan vs Tekamah-Herman, 7 p.m.
The Knights will have one last tune-up game before heading to Oakland-Craig, hosting the Tigers Friday night.
Tekamah-Herman sits at 1-5 this season with their lone win coming in week two 7-6 over Ponca. The Tigers lost 68-14 to Oakland-Craig last week.
Bergan is a perfect 6-0, riding high off a 31-7 win over Aquinas last week in David City.
Tekamah-Herman’s offense comes out of its backfield with quarterback Brock Rogers having thrown for 502 yards but a touchdown to interception ratio of 5 to 14 and running back Kody Bitter rushing for 302 total yards.
The Tigers are averaging just 12 points per game.
Cedar Bluffs at Mead, 7 p.m.
Mead started the year with a four-game losing skid but has since won its last two contest, the latest being a 28-6 win over Diller-Odell.
The Wildcats are coming off a shootout loss to Conestoga 76-43. Zephan Kluthe led the Cedar Bluffs rushing attack, which accumulated 293 yards, with four scores and 109 yards. Isaac Baker had 113 yards to lead the team.
Cedar Bluffs is still in search of its first win this season at 0-6.
North Bend Central vs Columbus Lakeview, 7 p.m.
The Tigers will be in search of a bounce-back win Friday night after losing 48-28 to Columbus Scotus in week five to fall to 3-2.
Junior quarterback Brodey Johnson completed 81 percent of his passes in the loss for 284 yards and three touchdowns, but also threw two interceptions.
Ethan Mullally rushed for over a 100 yards for the fourth time this season with 103 and a score.
Lakeview enters the game on a five-game losing streak and hasn’t won since week one.
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Omaha Concordia, 7 p.m.
The Raiders are coming off a shutout of Boys Town, 24-0, to move to 5-1 on the year.
Concordia has yet to win a game this season and has an average margin of defeat of 32 points.
Area games
Arlington vs Fort Calhoun
Wahoo Neumann vs Lincoln Lutheran
Yutan at Syracuse
Wahoo vs Ashland-Greenwood
