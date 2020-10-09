High School Football Preview - Week Six

Archbishop Bergan vs Tekamah-Herman, 7 p.m.

The Knights will have one last tune-up game before heading to Oakland-Craig, hosting the Tigers Friday night.

Tekamah-Herman sits at 1-5 this season with their lone win coming in week two 7-6 over Ponca. The Tigers lost 68-14 to Oakland-Craig last week.

Bergan is a perfect 6-0, riding high off a 31-7 win over Aquinas last week in David City.

Tekamah-Herman’s offense comes out of its backfield with quarterback Brock Rogers having thrown for 502 yards but a touchdown to interception ratio of 5 to 14 and running back Kody Bitter rushing for 302 total yards.

The Tigers are averaging just 12 points per game.

Cedar Bluffs at Mead, 7 p.m.

Mead started the year with a four-game losing skid but has since won its last two contest, the latest being a 28-6 win over Diller-Odell.

The Wildcats are coming off a shootout loss to Conestoga 76-43. Zephan Kluthe led the Cedar Bluffs rushing attack, which accumulated 293 yards, with four scores and 109 yards. Isaac Baker had 113 yards to lead the team.