With the revelation last week that the Keene Memorial Library expansion and renovation is facing a shortfall of more than $3.11 million, a renewed push for more private donations is being planned by library and city officials.

The library has a total cost of $10.75 million, and much of the more than $7.6 million already secured or pledged came via fundraising efforts from Mayor Joe Spellerberg as well as Library Director Laura England-Biggs and Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board President Linda McClain.

McClain not only worked hard to secure donations herself, she and her husband – former Valmont Industries executive Terry McClain – have pledged $500,000 to the project, with $200,000 already paid to the city.

According to England-Biggs’ presentation to the Fremont City Council on June 13, the renewed fundraising efforts will include letters being mailed to major donors with an update on the project and requests for additional donations. There will also be a “sneak peek” social event to, “showcase the results of philanthropy and to encourage further donations.”

England-Biggs said the city still needs money to complete the library project, an amount totaling $3.111

Raising the money for the project has not been easy, England-Biggs noted, explaining on June 13 that she and others are new to the task of asking donors for philanthropic monetary gestures.

“Most of that (fundraising) work has been done by a small team of first-time fundraisers, including myself, Linda McClain, Mayor (Joey) Spellerberg and the Friends of Keene Memorial Library,” she said. “And we’re not done.”

In a December email from McClain to two writers for a library industry magazine, she noted that she and England-Biggs had worked extremely hard to secure more than $4 million in private donations.

Source of many donations revealed

In response to a public records request made by the Tribune, officials with the State of Nebraska Department of Economic Development provided the list of donors to the library project as of Feb. 15. The list was part of a lengthy application made by city officials seeking a $1.125 million CCCFF grant, which the city was not awarded.

The Tribune requested information related to the grant application from the City of Fremont, but was told by officials from the city’s legal counsel, Adams & Sullivan law firm, that no documentation about the application existed.

The list of donors to the library expansion project includes both individuals in the community, as well as regional and state charitable foundations and corporations. Many donations were committed in segments, with an initial sum being paid and the remainder of funds pledged in years to come.

The donors listed in this article are not a complete list of all donors to the project.

Among the individual donors, the largest amount donated to the project was from Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board President Linda McClain and her husband, Terry McClain.

The McClain’s committed a donation of $500,000 to the expansion project, of which $200,000 had already been paid by the couple to the city as of Feb. 15, 2023. A third payment of $100,000 was going to be made sometime in 2023, according to information Linda McClain shared with the Tribune in an email.

Both Linda McClain and Terry McClain declined to comment for this article.

In a letter to city officials announcing their donation, both Linda and Terry wrote that they believed the Keene Memorial Library was an invaluable part of the city’s culture, educational opportunities and a much-needed asset to all residents. They also said they felt blessed to be able to help the project.

“Libraries played an important role for both of us in our lives, and so has our hometown of Fremont,” the couple wrote in a donation letter. “We firmly believe in the power of libraries to ‘level the playing field’ for those without access to resources many of us take for granted. Fremont is a great community, and this is a great project that will serve residents for many decades to come.”

Other individual donors included: Jennifer and Russ Peterson, pledging $50,000 with $20,000 already paid; Dr. Greg and Mary Haskins, pledging to donate $100,000 over a three-year period, with close to $67,000 already paid; Lloyd and Betty Brooks, pledging $10,000 in total with $3,000 already paid and another $7,000 to come later; Ward 4 City Council Member Sally Ganem and former Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman donating $3,000 spread over three years; and Chuck and Caryl Johannsen donating $3,000.

On the corporate and foundation donation list were several local and regional firms and charitable organizations.

Wholestone Farms pledged $500,000 to the project spread out in five payments of $100,000 per year, citing a request for funding assistance made to the company by Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg.

In a letter announcing their donation, Wholestone Farms CEO Scott Webb said, “This gift will help fund a dedicated Computer Lab where our employees and members of the Fremont Community can go for training to access new skills and better themselves and their quality of life.”

The Valmont Foundation pledged $50,000, with company spokesperson Rob Maglinger stating in a letter that the foundation, “was honored to play a role in supporting Keene Memorial Library and its many worthwhile programs.” Terry McClain is a former senior executive at the company.

The former First State Bank & Trust — now renamed RVR Bank — pledged $50,000 spread over five years in exchange for the right to name the Young Children’s Library area for a period of at least 20 years. Bank officials had not decided on a name for the Young Children’s area as of Feb. 15.

The donation from the now RVR Bank also included a requirement to post a commemorative plaque in the lobby of the library noting the bank’s donation.

The First National Bank Omaha pledged $50,000 in donations over four years in a gift made through the Friends of the Keene Memorial Library, which maintains a library expansion and renovation fund. The donation began with a $12,500 payment in 2022, with the final payment due in 2025.

The Fremont Kiwanis club pledged a donation of $25,000 made in three payments in exchange for the naming rights to the library’s children’s activity room.

The Fremont Area Community Foundation, led by board president Terry McClain, agreed to donate $100,000 in two donations. One payment had been received by the city as of Feb. 15, 2023, with another $50,000 slated to be paid, according to documents.

The Hawks Foundation committed $100,000 to the project, with Executive Director Julie Cobb stating that the foundation wished to, “forestall your need to draw on debt or increase your cost of capital” in regard to the expansion and renovation.

The Robert B. Daugherty Foundation committed to donating $750,000 to the expansion project, which company officials stated in a letter would be paid to the city on or before Jan. 31, 2024.

The Peter Kiewit Foundation also pledged to commit a donation of $500,000 to the project, to be paid only when the library renovation and expansion construction is 100% completed. The donation had a requirement that city officials provide the foundation with photographs of the completed project, an official certificate of occupancy allowing use by employees and patrons; as well as a letter from the construction manager certifying that 100% of the work had been finished.

At the county level, the Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau agreed to donate $100,000 to the expansion of the city library, a decision that was approved by the Dodge County Board of Supervisors in July 2021. The agreement sees the CVB pay $50,000 in an initial installment, with the second $50,000 being donated only at the official ribbon cutting ceremony of the new facility.

Critical need for renovation, expansion

The library opened at its current location in 1971 and has served the greater Fremont area for more than 50 years. Renovation work was designed to preserve the historical quality of the building while also almost doubling the usable space. It also will provide Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility, updated technology infrastructure and a dedicated computer lab.

It will include designated areas for adults, teens and children, expanded community meeting room space and an outdoor courtyard. The estimated $9.4 million project was designed by Spangenberg Phillips Tice (SPT) Architects of Wichita and will be constructed by MCL Construction of Omaha.

“I think the separation for the different age groups is going to be a big thing. I think the new computer lab, where we will be able to hold computer classes for up to eight folks at a time is important,” she explained in late April. “We’ve never had a lab setting, it was always out in the open. We’ve always wanted to do classes, but we’ve just never had the space.”

In a late April interview, England-Biggs said the new additions and renovations to the library will "wow" the public. During the June 13 city council meeting, she told council members that the project was on time and on budget.

A completion date is not known, but city and library officials have repeatedly stated that the project should be finished by the end of November or early December, with a grand opening shortly after completion.