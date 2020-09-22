Home runs power Fremont to three wins in two days

Fremont softball gave its seniors a senior day to remember, blasting past Columbus 12-1 and 16-5 Monday at Schilke Field.
The Lady Tigers followed its up with doubleheader split with Grand Island, taking care of Islanders 6-0 in game one before falling 10-7 in game two Tuesday night at home.
Game One—Fremont 12, Columbus 1—4 inn.
The Lady Tigers put up one run in the top of the first with a bases loaded walk. Columbus matched Fremont with a run in the top of the third, tying the contest at 1-1.
Fremont exploded for 11 runs in the bottom of the third using a three-run bomb by Emma Sorensen, a two-run blast by Anna Prauner and a solo shot by Ella Cooper to tally half of the runs in the frame.
“The home runs by Anna, Emma, and Ella really helped put this game away,” Fremont coach Michael Schleicher said. “They put some fantastic swings on the ball.”
Cooper picked up the win in the circle, getting nine of the 12 outs needed via the strikeout.
“Ella had pinpoint precision with her pitching this game and our defense made the plays behind her,” Schleicher said.
Game 2—Fremont 16, Columbus 5—5 inn.
Home runs made up the majority of the offense for both sides in game as Columbus jumped out to an early 3-0 lead on the back of a three-run home run.
Fremont drew within a run, 3-2, as Mackenzie Kinning sent a two-run shot over the centerfield fence.
Kinning added her second blast of the night- another two-run shot—this time over the left field fence to push the Lady Tigers in front 4-3.
Columbus took advantage of a Fremont error in the top of the fourth to tie the game.
The Lady Tigers went off in the fourth with Emerson Gilfry giving Fremont the lead back with a two-run homer. Cooper added her second three-run blast of the night to make it a 9-4 game.
Malory Schleicher provided the final run of the frame, singling with the bases loaded.
Columbus got a run back in the fifth on a solo-shot before the Lady Tigers offense got back to work.
An RBI-triple by Cooper started the scoring. Anna Chapman followed with an RBI double. A walk and a single loaded the bases for Schleicher, who deposited the ball over the fence for a run-rule-invoking, walk-off grand slam.
The grand slam was Schleicher’s first career home run.
Game One—Fremont 6, Grand Island 0
Fremont’s offensive momentum carried over into Tuesday’s opening game. The Lady Tigers jumped on the board first with Tawnie Escamilla following up a pair of singles by Cooper and Kinning with a homerun over the centerfield fence.
Gilfry kept the offense rolling with a single to center, plating a pair at setting the score at 5-0 at the end of one frame.
Fremont tacked on its final run of the game in the fifth on a solo shot by Cooper.
In the circle, Cooper allowed just two hits in the complete game shutout, striking out seven.
Game Two—Grand Island 10, Fremont 7
Grand Island rallied in the top of the seventh for seven runs to split Tuesday nights doubleheader.
The Islanders used three walks, five singles and a doubled to erase Fremont’s 7-3 lead going into the final frame.
The Lady Tigers brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom half of the inning, but couldn’t match Grand Island’s rally.
Cooper jump started the Lady Tiger’s offense again in game two, blasting a two-run home run over the centerfield fence for her fifth home run in four games.
Grand Island halved Fremont’s lead in the third with a bloop single giving enough room to score a runner from third.
Fremont regained its two-run cushion in the fourth as Gilfry singled in Sydney Hurst.
Kinning extended the Lady Tiger’s lead to 5-1 with a solo shot. Scheicher followed with an RBI single to make it 6-1 at the end of fifth.
Grand Island got a pair of runs back in the sixth half the Lady Tigers’ lead, 6-3.
Fremont tacked on its final run of the night in the sixth with a RBi single off the bat of Escamilla.
Fremont is 12-12 on the year and hosts South Sioux City for a single game Thursday at Schilke Field.
