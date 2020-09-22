Home runs power Fremont to three wins in two days

Fremont softball gave its seniors a senior day to remember, blasting past Columbus 12-1 and 16-5 Monday at Schilke Field.

The Lady Tigers followed its up with doubleheader split with Grand Island, taking care of Islanders 6-0 in game one before falling 10-7 in game two Tuesday night at home.

Game One—Fremont 12, Columbus 1—4 inn.

The Lady Tigers put up one run in the top of the first with a bases loaded walk. Columbus matched Fremont with a run in the top of the third, tying the contest at 1-1.

Fremont exploded for 11 runs in the bottom of the third using a three-run bomb by Emma Sorensen, a two-run blast by Anna Prauner and a solo shot by Ella Cooper to tally half of the runs in the frame.

“The home runs by Anna, Emma, and Ella really helped put this game away,” Fremont coach Michael Schleicher said. “They put some fantastic swings on the ball.”

Cooper picked up the win in the circle, getting nine of the 12 outs needed via the strikeout.

“Ella had pinpoint precision with her pitching this game and our defense made the plays behind her,” Schleicher said.

Game 2—Fremont 16, Columbus 5—5 inn.