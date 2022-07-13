Horoscopes - July 13

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Tread carefully. Not everyone will be on your side. Be aware of insincere gestures of friendliness.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A passionate path will take you where you want to go. It’s OK to veer off in a direction that adds to your journey’s flavor.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): First, take care of money, contracts and medical issues. Set priorities that help support your efforts.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Set boundaries, limit your spending and keep your emotions out of the workplace. Be honest with yourself and others.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Distance yourself from unreliable people. Consider what you want, then look at the best way to reach your target.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ll be open to suggestions and get the support and help you need to fulfill your needs.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Say less and do more to avoid any potential issues. Be true to yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take charge before someone tries to take over.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Set your sights on what you want, and don’t stop until you are satisfied with what transpires.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be a good listener, and you’ll know exactly how to have an impact on others.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Observation will reveal what’s going on around you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Offer help and you’ll receive the same in return. Trust your instincts.