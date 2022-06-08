Horoscopes - June 8

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep life simple. Don’t get upset over something that doesn’t matter.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Push for what you want, and don’t stop until you get your way. Don’t ignore an opportunity.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take care of details, updates and red-tape issues. Emotional deception is apparent.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Let your imagination run wild, and you’ll come up with ideas that can help you make a profit.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Proceed with caution. Go over details and adjust only what’s necessary. Trust your instincts.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Target what you want to achieve, and apply your energy and enthusiasm to get the results you want.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Reluctance to get your hands dirty will cost you. Refuse to let your emotions cause you to overreact.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Quickly take care of domestic matters. Venture out and see what’s going on in your neighborhood.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Reaching out to someone struggling will give you a different perspective on life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Anger will become a problem. Don’t react to what someone does or says.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be a good listener, and it will help you understand what others are experiencing. Embrace peace.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll develop some impressive plans that can set the stage for raising your earning potential.

