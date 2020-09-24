Hot-start hasn't dulled Bergan football's urgency

Fremont Bergan is 4-0 on the year and ranked fourth in the Lincoln Journal Star Class C-2 poll, but knows the toughest tests and a higher-level of play by the Knights are still coming down the line.
“We are playing pretty well,” coach Seth Mruz said. “We aren’t playing perfect, we aren’t playing our best which is what it is. We are a work in progress and I’d say everybody is. We are a better team now than we were week one, so you’ve got to be happy with that.”
Through four games, Bergan is averaging north of 40 points per game at 47.5 points while having held the opposition to a staunch 11.5 points per game.
The blowouts—with the Knights holding an average margin of victory of five touchdowns -
The latest came last Friday night when Bergan rattled off 56-unanswered points in a 56-6 win over Omaha Concordia.
“I feel like we haven’t played a complete game yet,” Mruz said. “Score-wise and things like that, we’ve kind of overwhelmed a couple teams and I think it’s kind of masked some of our deficiencies or things that we haven’t done as well.”
The hot start hasn’t distracted the Knights, who came into the season unranked and feeling a bit overlooked.
“They understand that we’ve been 1-0 every week, which is good and our goal, but they understand they aren’t perfect yet and there are things they can work on,” Mruz said. “That’s good to see. I feel like we aren’t getting complacent.”
One of the strong suits thus far for Bergan has been its blocking on the outside.
“We understand we have a couple kids that can break long plays and you’ve got to get people in the way not just five yards down the field, but ten yards, twenty yards down the field,” Mruz said.
Bergan rattled off long runs against Concordia with running back Alex Painter going 70-yards for a score, quarterback Koa McIntyre racing away for two touchdown runs over 50 yards (51, 56) and Cooper Weitzel breaking off a 26-yard run.
Mruz said the offensive line, which has helped get the Bergan rushing attack to 248 yards per game, is still growing into a cohesive unit.
“Not a finished product, there is a lot of things that we need to work on and tweak,” Mruz said. “Little tiny things as we get into district play against David City Public who are big and strong and physical, and David City Aquinas and Oakland-Craig, those guy. Our window for error is going to get smaller and smaller. Little things that we are getting away with right now, we aren’t going to get away down the road.”
McIntyre has showcased his speed and strength behind the o-line, racking up 638 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 47 carries. Both Chris Pinales and Painter have a rushing touchdown as well on the year.
The potent offense has also allowed one of Bergan’s newcomers to shine and get plenty of experience on the job.
Freshman kicker Alex Langenfeld has hit 22 of his 28 point after attempts, which ranks No. 1 among freshman kickers in the national according to Maxpreps.
“He has done well as far as being consistent,” Mruz said. “He shows up and works at his craft for this being his first year of kicking a football, he looks more natural and feels more comfortable I think.”
It’s not a bad start for the freshman who only started kicking footballs over the summer.
“I am always looking for warm bodies for football,” Mruz said. “Not just good warm bodies, just any warm bodies. Anybody that looks athletic that maybe wants to play.”
Langenfeld, who took part in the summer strength and conditioning under Mruz, is a soccer player by trade and had never kicked a football before this summer.
So one day, Mruz brought a football out to the field to see what Langenfeld was capable of.
“We set it up, boom right down the middle,” Mruz said. “The first day he is kicking it, he is kicking 30-yarders.”
While Bergan hasn’t put Langenfeld’s leg to the test in game action, Mruz has confidence the freshman has the leg to extend past the PAT mark.
“It started out as I wanted extra points to not be a circus, so if I can get a kid who can consistently kick it over a bar and through the bar that’s a win for me,” Mruz said. “The fact that he is able to make 40-yarders consistently in practice, 50-yarders too, that is just an added bonus. With experience and the more times he kicks, I think he will get better and better.”
Bergan hosts David City (2-2) in week five before getting road games against No. 2 Aquinas in week six and No. 1 Oakland-Craig in week eight.
