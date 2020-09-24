Hot-start hasn't dulled Bergan football's urgency

Freshman kicker Alex Langenfeld has hit 22 of his 28 point after attempts, which ranks No. 1 among freshman kickers in the national according to Maxpreps.

“He has done well as far as being consistent,” Mruz said. “He shows up and works at his craft for this being his first year of kicking a football, he looks more natural and feels more comfortable I think.”

It’s not a bad start for the freshman who only started kicking footballs over the summer.

“I am always looking for warm bodies for football,” Mruz said. “Not just good warm bodies, just any warm bodies. Anybody that looks athletic that maybe wants to play.”

Langenfeld, who took part in the summer strength and conditioning under Mruz, is a soccer player by trade and had never kicked a football before this summer.

So one day, Mruz brought a football out to the field to see what Langenfeld was capable of.

“We set it up, boom right down the middle,” Mruz said. “The first day he is kicking it, he is kicking 30-yarders.”

While Bergan hasn’t put Langenfeld’s leg to the test in game action, Mruz has confidence the freshman has the leg to extend past the PAT mark.