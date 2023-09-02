Q: I teach fourth grade, and I think that I generally do a good job. However, I have noticed that pretty much every day I start out in a good mood, but then student behaviors slowly get worse throughout the day, and I get more and more annoyed every single day. It is taking a toll. I need a solution. — Marian, Detroit

A: I think almost all teachers can relate to what you are saying, and yes, there is something you can do.

You are getting into what I call the "demand cycle." It goes like this:

A student uses a small negative behavior.

You tell her to stop.

She feels that a little bit of control has been taken away. She is a little bit annoyed by you because no one likes being told what to do.

You become a little annoyed, too, because you have focused on something negative.

Your more difficult students notice you give people attention when they exhibit small negative behaviors. These students don't care what kind of attention they get (positive or negative), so multiple students exhibit negative behaviors.

The above cycle continues, but now you are telling multiple students to stop their behaviors, this time doing so in a way that shows everyone how annoyed you are. Because you are focusing on the negatives in your room, you soon start to think everything happening in your room is negative.

Now, multiple students are annoyed. None of them like being told what to do.

They all feel you have taken control from them.

The students who have been told what to do, even the first one, all try to get control back. This is easy because at this point, you are so annoyed that any student can control the color in your face and the volume of your voice by exhibiting even a small negative behavior. Some may even experiment with bigger negative behaviors.

The antisocial lesson you have taught these students is the more annoying they are, the more control they get to feel, and people like to feel control.

This cycle goes on every day, all day, until you are praying that June comes as quickly as possible and you are wondering how this could be the life you chose.

The good news is this does not have to be your life, if you consciously make an effort to replace the "demand cycle" with the "noticing cycle" every day. Here's how I did it in my classroom:

Kid No. 1 is trying to get the attention of Kid No. 18 by tapping his shoulder over and over. Kid No. 18 is doing his best to ignore this, but it won't last long.

Kid Whisperer (while walking around, completely ignoring Kid No. 1): "I noticed Kid No. 12 is working hard. I noticed Kid No. 4 is using her hands the right way. I noticed Kid No. 23 is indenting her narrative paragraph."

Kid No. 1 stops tapping Kid No. 18 (just like in the demand cycle, but this time he stopped because he saw that you give attention to kids who are using their hands the right way, and he was using his hands the wrong way).

All the other students also concentrate on using their hands correctly, working hard and indenting their narrative paragraphs.

No one is annoyed at Kid Whisperer, because Kid Whisperer didn't have to nag anyone to act in a way that will make him resentful and annoyed.

Kid Whisperer may have to gently guide students using minimum attention and without embarrassing students (perhaps a whispered question: "What should you be doing?" or a quick shake of the head with eye contact), but they avoid making demands because they know that demands lead to negativity and resentment for both students and teachers.

Behavioral consultant Scott Ervin is a parent and former teacher and principal. more information can be found at www.behavioralleadership.com.