Husband and wife duo have Elkhorn Valley on the rise

“I learned a lot from conferences, I learned a lot from my predecessors,” Chad said. “I am not afraid to reach out to the professional network. I am not afraid to get on Google, not afraid to buy a few books.”

The first fixes started with cleaning up and revitalizing the drainage around the course, then came changes to the grass’s treatment and routine.

“Creeping bent grass is funny,” Chad said. “If you look at that stuff on the wrong day the wrong way, it’ll check out on you.”

All the changes came down to Chad’s eye for detail.

“I am told that I am too picky,” Chad said.

The attention to detail has revived the course.

“The course has always been in pretty good shape,” Chad said. “I hear it’s the best it’s ever been, but I don’t know how to compare that to anything else.”

The Back 9 Lounge and Grill, located above the pro shop, also received a face lift under the Buryanek’s watch.

“We wanted a facility that you could have retreats tha’ts what we were kind of looking for,” Crystal said.