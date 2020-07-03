Husband and wife duo have Elkhorn Valley on the rise

HOOPER—Crystal and Chad Buryanek have the Elkhorn Valley Golf Club on the rise thanks to the efforts the husband and wife superintendent and clubhouse manager duo have put in to rejuvenate the nine hole course.
“We love working together,” Crystal said.
Crystal got both herself and Chad into the catering business in Indiana when they were sophomores in college, eventually working their way up to events like the Brickyard 500 and the Indianapolis 500—where they feed close to 400,000 people on race day Crystal said.
Crystal, now the clubhouse manager, started in the Elkhorn Valley pro shop in 2015 before making it a family affair in 2016.
Chad started a small engine business after getting out of the food business.
“(The food business is) eight days a week, 365 and it wears on a guy,” Chad said. “The farm kid in me kind of kicked in.”
When a devastating wind storm hit the area during the summer of 2016, Crystal called on her husband to help clear off the downed trees at the golf course. From there, Chad was mowing the course twice a week before the superintendent spot opened up, which he took over and still holds.
With a background in farming from his childhood and having studied engineering in college, Chad learned a lot of the turf management aspects of the job on the fly.
“I learned a lot from conferences, I learned a lot from my predecessors,” Chad said. “I am not afraid to reach out to the professional network. I am not afraid to get on Google, not afraid to buy a few books.”
The first fixes started with cleaning up and revitalizing the drainage around the course, then came changes to the grass’s treatment and routine.
“Creeping bent grass is funny,” Chad said. “If you look at that stuff on the wrong day the wrong way, it’ll check out on you.”
All the changes came down to Chad’s eye for detail.
“I am told that I am too picky,” Chad said.
The attention to detail has revived the course.
“The course has always been in pretty good shape,” Chad said. “I hear it’s the best it’s ever been, but I don’t know how to compare that to anything else.”
The Back 9 Lounge and Grill, located above the pro shop, also received a face lift under the Buryanek’s watch.
“We wanted a facility that you could have retreats tha’ts what we were kind of looking for,” Crystal said.
The hope is to put some of their catering skills on display once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
“We don’t survive solely on food and beverage revenue and there are a few bars in town that do,” Chad said. “We can still sell greens and the sun is shining, so we weren’t in a hurry to open that up.”
The nine hole track is 2,708 yards from the blue tees for a par of 35. Gold (2,261) and white (2,612) tees are also par 35. The course rating is 33.8 and it has a slope rating of 110.
The Buryanek family has a motto—Be respectful, be responsible, do your personal best. That motto has manifested itself into a Elkhorn Valley becoming a hidden gem of a golf course.
