Husker football schedule coming early next week, UNL Chancellor Green says

You’ve waited this long for a Nebraska football schedule, so what’s a couple of more days?

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green said Friday during Lincoln mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s Friday news briefing that the Big Ten would release its revamped football schedule early next week.

“If it’s a little earlier than that, don’t get me wrong; it could happen this weekend,” Green said. “But I sort of doubt it. We’ll probably see it the first of the week.”

The Big Ten announced Wednesday morning that it planned to return to playing football the weekend of Oct. 23-24.

Teams will play an eight-game schedule, with an additional game against a cross-division foe at the end of the season — West Division winner vs. East Division winner, second vs. second, third vs. third, etc.

There was some thought that the schedule could be released by the end of this week, but the final details are still being ironed out.

“They’re finalizing it with the TV partners currently, as you can imagine, with the revamping of their schedules,” Green said Friday.

Each team will play its six division opponents, plus two from the opposite division.

“It really boils down to the crossovers, and where we’re playing everybody, and when,” Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos told the Journal Star on Thursday.

