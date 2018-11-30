Sophomore middle blocker Lauren Stivrins had 12 kills, and sophomore outside hitter Lexi Sun added nine kills to help lead the sixth-ranked Nebraska volleyball team to a 25-19, 25-12, 25-16 win against Hofstra on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Mikaela Foecke added nine kills and six blocks.
Nebraska will take a nine-match winning streak into the second round when it faces 24th-ranked Missouri at 7 p.m. Saturday. Missouri swept Arizona earlier Friday.
Nebraska won its first match of the NCAA Tournament for the 35th consecutive year.
Stivrins had kills on five of her first seven attempts of the match. She had a great all-around match with three blocks, two digs and an ace serve.
Hofstra (25-8) kept it close for most of the first set. Nebraska’s passing was a little shaky, and the Hofstra hitters did a good job of hitting off the blockers’ hands for kills.
Stivrins got Nebraska rolling in the middle of the set when in a stretch of four rallies, she had a block, got a kill on a slide attack and served an ace.
The second set started a whole lot better for Nebraska, with Nebraska charging out to a 12-3 lead.