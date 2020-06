× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

More than 12,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2020 dean's list.

Students named to the dean's list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 9 credit hours of graded course work.

Fremont students named to the dean’s list were Mason William Reiger and Hector Manuel Villagomez.

