'It's just our way of giving back to the community' — Air Comfort looks to continue giving back to community

For Sullivan, he said all that matters is that a nomination is submitted.

"If you don't let us know that you are aware of somebody that would really benefit from this, there's no chance for them," he said.

After nominations are completed, the process moves to a three-person panel, which ultimately decides which families receive the systems based on need.

"The hardest part is selecting somebody from the nominations that we get," Sullivan said.

Last year's giveaway solidified Sullivan's desire to continue hosting the holiday campaign in the future. He said the best part of the giveaway came when he realized how much it meant to his employees.

"I had several of our technicians come up afterward and just say, 'it makes me feel really good working here,'" he said.

Since the nomination process began last week, Sullivan said numbers have been down slightly compared to last year, but he expects that to change as the week progresses.

"I would imagine that with COVID, we will end up having more nominations," he said. "But I don't know, it's hard to tell."