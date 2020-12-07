'It's just our way of giving back to the community' — Air Comfort looks to continue giving back to community

This holiday season, Air Comfort Heating and Cooling is looking to give back to families in need for the second year in a row.
With locations in Columbus and Fremont, the company owned by Steve Sullivan will provide a heating and clean air system to families who otherwise would not be able to afford them.
"It's just our way of giving back to the community," Sullivan said. "We've been extremely blessed for almost 40 years, so this is our way of giving back."
It's the second year the HVAC contracting company has had a formal giveaway for the two systems. Last year, Sullivan said around 50 nominations were submitted for families in need of an upgraded heating or clean air system.
This year, he's hoping that number will rise even higher. Sullivan said that may inspire other companies to follow suit and give back to the community in a similar way.
"I'm kind of hoping other contractors will join us," he said. "They didn't last year, but maybe if we do this a few years in a row some other contractors will get on board and do the same thing."
Nominating a family in need of a new heating or air quality system is simple, Sullivan said. Individuals can either fill out a form online at aircomfortne.com or the company's Facebook page.
Sullivan said individuals can even submit nominations over the phone.
For Sullivan, he said all that matters is that a nomination is submitted.
"If you don't let us know that you are aware of somebody that would really benefit from this, there's no chance for them," he said.
After nominations are completed, the process moves to a three-person panel, which ultimately decides which families receive the systems based on need.
"The hardest part is selecting somebody from the nominations that we get," Sullivan said.
Last year's giveaway solidified Sullivan's desire to continue hosting the holiday campaign in the future. He said the best part of the giveaway came when he realized how much it meant to his employees.
"I had several of our technicians come up afterward and just say, 'it makes me feel really good working here,'" he said.
Since the nomination process began last week, Sullivan said numbers have been down slightly compared to last year, but he expects that to change as the week progresses.
"I would imagine that with COVID, we will end up having more nominations," he said. "But I don't know, it's hard to tell."
Sullivan said he believes there will be a higher demand for families in need of assistance this holiday season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that Air Comfort Heating and Cooling has been busier this year than in years prior.
"I'm going to guess that people are going to respond by probably having a little more demand just because people are aware of it," he said. "... We've just seen a lot of demand this year, so I imagine the demand for this thing is going to be up, too."
This year, Sullivan said his goal is to simply give as many families in need the opportunity to receive one of the two new systems, which he said typically cost around $12,000 to $14,000.
"There's no gimmicks, no strings," he said. "Everybody's so skeptical, but there's absolutely nothing negative about this whole thing. I'm just hoping that people nominate people so we can get out there and help somebody."
