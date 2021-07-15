'It's kind of unbelievable to look back at' - Austin Callahan talks on getting drafted by the Reds

Nighthawks, Knights, Moo and now possibly the Reds.
Only two players with ties to Fremont have ever cracked the line-up for a MLB squad. Neither toiled Clemmons Field or tended to the ground at the Schilke Fields.
Austin Callahan could now be the third, and the first truly homegrown Fremont baseball player to do so after getting drafted in the 18th round with the 540th pick by the Cincinnati Reds Monday.
“It’s kind of unbelievable to look back at,” Callahan said. “I didn’t think I had any shot at doing that. I thought about it, but hard work pays off and that’s where it got me.”
Surrounded by family on Monday afternoon, Callahan’s phone rang.
“I knew it was getting to that time and I was just expecting for a phone call,” Callahan said.
It was the call every small child who had stepped onto a baseball field had envisioned at some point during their career—his name was getting called in the Major League Baseball draft.
“I was just trying to live in the moment to be honest, but I was looking back over the six or seven years and all the hard work that I had put in to get to that moment,” Callahan said.
Callahan got an inkling that the day could come where he’d here his name called back when he was wearing the green-and-gold at Bergan.
“Going into my senior year, that’s when my power started to come and I had a lot of scouts looking at me,” Callahan said.
The call came from a familiar Reds scout, who had been keeping tabs of Callahan during his time at Hutchinson Community College where he hit for power and average this past spring.
Just a month prior, Callahan took a road trip to Cincinnati, giving the organization a first hand look during a workout.
“To be able to see me in person when I was down there and seeing what I do on a daily basis, for them to see that, I think that helped a lot,” Callahan said.
Callahan will now weigh the option of turning pro or continuing his college career at Nebraska-Omaha, which just opened its new stadium -Tal Anderson Field at Maverick Park—this past spring.
“I know I am going to weight them both ways, so I am just looking forward to seeing what happens,” Callahan said.