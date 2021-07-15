'It's kind of unbelievable to look back at' - Austin Callahan talks on getting drafted by the Reds

Nighthawks, Knights, Moo and now possibly the Reds.

Only two players with ties to Fremont have ever cracked the line-up for a MLB squad. Neither toiled Clemmons Field or tended to the ground at the Schilke Fields.

Austin Callahan could now be the third, and the first truly homegrown Fremont baseball player to do so after getting drafted in the 18th round with the 540th pick by the Cincinnati Reds Monday.

“It’s kind of unbelievable to look back at,” Callahan said. “I didn’t think I had any shot at doing that. I thought about it, but hard work pays off and that’s where it got me.”

Surrounded by family on Monday afternoon, Callahan’s phone rang.

“I knew it was getting to that time and I was just expecting for a phone call,” Callahan said.

It was the call every small child who had stepped onto a baseball field had envisioned at some point during their career—his name was getting called in the Major League Baseball draft.

“I was just trying to live in the moment to be honest, but I was looking back over the six or seven years and all the hard work that I had put in to get to that moment,” Callahan said.