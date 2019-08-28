Howells-Dodge is back in a familiar place to start the 2019 season.
The Jaguars, a perennial top-10 squad in Class D-1, are ranked fifth in the preseason by the Omaha World-Herald.
Jaguars' coach Mike Speirs, now in his 24th year at the school, said nothing is a given for his squad that finished 7-3 in 2018.
"Our schedule will be challenging and we must increase our overall team strength to compete," he said. "We only have three juniors on our roster, so we will need freshmen and sophomores to give us depth."
The Jaguars lost Fremont Tribune All-Area running back Dylan Horejsi to graduation in May. The three-year starter was just one of the key losses for the Jaguars.
"Our biggest needs going into the season are finding replacements at running back and in the offensive line," Speirs said. "On defense, it will be finding ends. But we do return a solid nucleus of seniors with a couple of underclassmen that gained valuable experience."
Senior Darrin Pokorny (6-1, 165) returns at quarterback. As a junior, he passed for 807 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also rushed for 446 yards and seven scores.
"Darrin has really become a team leader and we will lean on that leadership a lot this fall," Speirs said.
Luke Rocheford, a 6-1, 170-pound senior, caught a school-record 17 passes for 370 yards and eight touchdowns. He also was a dynamo on special teams as he returned three kicks for touchdowns.
"He is without a doubt, one of the top receivers I have coached," Speirs said. "On special teams, teams stopped punting to him by the end of the year. ... We've got to find ways to get Luke the ball in space."
Pokorny also started at safety. Other two-way returning starters for the Jaguars include: Trevor Schumacher (a 5-11, 180-pound tight end and linebacker), Carter Throener (a 5-11, 220-pound guard and nose guard) and Charlie Dvorak (a 5-11, 165-pound running back and defensive back).
Dvorak rushed for 145 yards as a junior. Defensively, he had 41 tackles and intercepted a pass.
Schumacher finished with 129 tackles to lead the Jaguars in 2018. Throener recorded 75 tackles and four sacks.
"Carter has developed into an outstanding lineman on both sides of the ball," Speirs said. "He should increase his (tackle) numbers as we plan to move him to defensive end. As an offensive lineman, we tended to run behind by the end of last season."
Also back on the defense is Levi Belina, a 6-0, 175-pound sophomore. He recorded 97 tackles as a freshman.
"Levi was forced into starting due to an injury in Week 4," Speirs said. "We didn't use him on offense, but this fall he will see an expanded role on both sides of the ball."
Speirs is counting on a trio of seniors to help with the offensive line, including Kyle Pickhinke (5-11, 290), Logan Nelson (6-2, 240) and Wyatt Hegemann (6-0, 175). The latter was also be looked to for help at linebacker.
Trevor Jedlicka, a 5-6, 135-pound junior, could get carries at running back and will help in the secondary. RJ Bayer, a 6-1, 185-pound sophomore, will play tight end and defensive end.
Howells-Dodge will host Clarkson/Leigh on Friday night before playing third-ranked West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Sept. 6.
Another key game is Sept. 27 when the Jaguars make the trek to face second-ranked Norfolk Lutheran and quarterback Jaxon Kant, who Speirs said is one of the best players in D-1.