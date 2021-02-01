Janke wins title, most outstanding wrestler award at East Mills Invite

The Fremont Bergan wrestling team finished sixth as at the East Mills Invite Saturday, with six Knights medaling.

Cal Janke (145), Owen Pruss (152) and Clay Hedges (195) all captured individual titles.

Janke secured his place in the tournament final with a 17-0 technical fall win over Woodbine’s Colton Walsh.

In the finals, Janke took care of Jude Ryan of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, the fifth-ranked wrestler in Iowa’s largest class, with a 9-4 decision. Janke was named the tournament’s outstanding wrestler.

Pruss wasted little time on the mat to capture the first tournament title of his career. He was on the mat for less than six minutes across three match.

He started his day with a pin of Deacon Ganfield, Southwest Valley, in 1:08, then took care of East Union’s Damon Hayes in the semifinals in 46 seconds.

Pruss’ longest match of the day lasted into the second period with the Knights 152lbs wrestler taking Jack Gordon, East Mills, to the mat for the pin in 3:336.

Hedges also captured his first tournament title at the meet.

Hedges pinned Cole Behrens (MVAOCOU) in the first round in 2:49. In the semifinals.