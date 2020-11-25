Jennings shaped by time in Columbus

If there was any awkwardness or resistance about bringing a Discoverer into the fold, Jennings never experienced it nor wrestled with it internally. By the time he was back on a football field, he had been removed from high school competition for more than five years. He had little knowledge left of the players on the other sideline.

Columbus and Fremont varsity have met nine times since he first came on as a volunteer assistant. Jennings hasn’t been a part of all of those, moving down to freshmen after a year, up to junior varsity a few years later then varsity after that. He guesses that he’s probably been a part of the rivalry on the varsity field for the last six meetings—five of which have been won by Columbus.

Luebbe talked to Jennings when he took the job to wish him congratulations. Since then, Luebbe said he’s watched four or five of the Tigers’ games on Striv and sent a few complimentary messages afterward. To his and Kwapnioski’s knowledge, Jennings is the only Columbus High grad to ever go on and coach a Class A football program.

“He was a good athlete, very competitive and had good leadership,” Luebbe said. “I’m very proud of him, that’s why I’m continuing to follow him and communicate with him.”