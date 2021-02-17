Nebraska Department of Labor issues tax forms to unemployment claimants

The Nebraska Department of Labor has issued 1099-G tax forms to unemployment claimants who received benefits in 2020.

The forms are normally released in January, but the IRS granted the Department’s request for a 30-day delay while additional fraud checks were performed. Claimants can download the forms in NEworks.nebraska.gov.

Unemployment fraud through identity theft has been prevalent nationwide throughout the pandemic. Any individual who received a 1099-G from NDOL, but did not file an unemployment claim, should report suspected fraud by emailing NDOL.1099fraud@nebraska.gov and filing a police report.

NDOL has hired additional staff for fraud prevention and detection, including income and identity verification. A new federal requirement for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) is to verify self-employment and identity of claimants. Even if a claim was previously approved, each claimant will be asked to provide additional information.

