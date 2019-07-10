For the Kids
LaRue’s Little Horse Ranch Pony Rides
Friday 11 a.m.-Close; Saturday 9 a.m.-Close; Sunday 10 a.m.-Close
$5 per ride
Ruff House
Grade School Kid Play
Saturday, 4-7 p.m.
Ruff House, 2310 E 23rd Ave.
For students in grades K-4th. $5 per person for 1 hour of unlimited play. Jump socks required and can be purchased for $2.
Splash Station
Middle School Pool Party (Sponsored by Methodist Fremont Health)
Friday 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Splash Station, 2809 Fremont Dr.
For students who have completed grades 4-8. Doors close at 7:45p.m. Admission is $3. No pool passes accepted. (Reminder – this is a lock-in. Once in, students cannot leave before 10 p.m. without a parent.)
30 Bowl
Cosmic Bowling (Sponsored by Debby Durham Family Foundation)
Saturday, 7-10 p.m.
30 Bowl, 1205 E. 23rd St.
Free bowling and shoe rental for grades 9-12
Midland University
Children’s Activities
Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Midland University Green, 9th and Clarkson streets Games for all ages, firetruck rides, face painting, and more! Most events free! Concessions available from Hands for Christ, First Baptist Church.
Saturday special presentations at Midland:
10 a.m. Many Moccs Dance Troupe
11 a.m. Rosenbach Warriors Demonstration
Noon Julie’s Creative Movement Dance Studio
9 a.m.-Noon Car Seat Check Event, Main Parking Lot at 8th & Clarkson Streets
10 a.m. Youth Pedal Pull (Sponsored by Fremont Kiwanis Club), Registration starts at 9 a.m., Parking Lot at 10th & Clarkson Streets.
Around Fremont
Kickoff Lunch
(Sponsored by Great Western Bank)
Thursday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Great Western Bank, 23rd & Lincoln
Free Firehouse Subs sample sandwiches & chips. Cookies provided by Nowhere Special and Outer Limits Bar & Grill.
Cruisers on Main Car & Bike Show
Saturday, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Downtown Fremont
Entry fee $20, Contact John Kennedy 402-941-1254 by July 1 for pre-registration or sign up the day of the show. The event features over 400 entries each year. It’s a walk down memory lane.
Balloon Glow & Watermelon Feed
(Sponsored by Dodge County CVB)
Friday at Sunset, East of Splash Station
Free watermelon at 8:15 p.m. While supplies last!
Rodeo
(Sponsored by Bud Light/Modelo; Debby Durham Family Foundation; Great Western Bank; Hills Farm Inc.; Liquid Plumbing; Midwest Medical Transport; Ortho Nebraska; Pump & Pantry; WalMart Foundation; Sapp Brothers Fremont)
Friday & Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Christensen Field
Featuring the Dusty & Rawhide show! Events include: Bareback Riding; Saddle Bronc Riding; Barrel Racing; Bull Riding. Adults: $15, Children 12-under, free. Muttin’ Bustin’ during intermission. Advance tickets available at the Information Booth during the festival (Adults: $13). On Friday, all First Responders showing a valid ID, can buy a ticket and get 1 ticket of equal or lesser value.
Historical Parade
(Sponsored by US Bank)
Performances on Main Street
Sunday, 12:45 p.m.
Kokyo Taiko Japanese Drummers and Country Kickers America.
Parade
Sunday, 1:30 p.m.
From First and Main streets, north to 11th St. then east to Clarkson St.
Floats after the floats
(Sponsored by First State Bank; Midland University)
Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. Midland University parking lot.
Ice cream floats for the first 1000 people.
Live Music
(Sponsored by LA Fireproof Door )
Friday, 8 p.m. Joy Stick at The LA Fireproof Door
Saturday, 8 p.m. Trip Wire at The LA Fireproof Door
Farm Safety Awareness
(Sponsored by Farm Bureau Financial Services)
Friday, 1-4 p.m. at Christensen Field, 1730 W 16th St., North of the Livestock building.
Learn about fire, PTO, ATV, gun, and vehicle safety. Free snow cones and free cooling towels while supplies last.
Check out the Info Booth
At the booth in the center of John C. Fremont Park, pick up your JCF Days and 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit tank tops and T-shirts!
John C. Fremont Park
Chautauqua Tent
(Sponsored by Diers Ford-Lincoln; First National Bank Fremont; Premier Staffing)
Friday
12:30 p.m. Opening Ceremony
First responders are invited to join the opening ceremonies as the festival is dedicated to their efforts.
1 p.m. Bob Olson’s Jazz Band
2 p.m. Tri-Tones, a 40’s era singing trio
3 p.m. Ryan Chandler (oldmarketmagician.com)
4 p.m. Shucks Brothers – Musical trio performing a variety of genres.
5 p.m. Irish Session Band – Old, new and original music.
6 p.m. Little Miss Fremont Pageant
Entry fee is $10. Register in person at VW Photography. Winner & runner-up are drawn at random. Costume donations or loans are appreciated. Call (402) 721-8980 for more info.
7 p.m. Killer Garage Band – Music from the 60s to today.
Saturday
11 a.m. The Dancin’ Grannies
Noon Ukelele Band
1 p.m. 1st Nebraska Volunteers Brass Band – Music from the Civil War era
2 p.m. Julie’s Creative Movement Dancers
3 p.m. Happy Players Polka Band
4 p.m. Heartland Hoedowners
5 p.m. Many Moccs Dance Troupe
6 p.m. The Comedy Magic of Joe Cole
7 p.m. Andy Reed, guitarist and songster
Sunday
9:30 a.m. Community Church service featuring Spoudazo Youth group
Food Court
(Sponsored by WholeStone Farms)
Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Craft Vendor Show
Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Exhibits and vendors throughout the park.
9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit
(Sponsored by Alzheimer’s Collaboration; Gene Steffy Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram; Fairfield Inn; Heritage at Shalimar Gardens; Pinnacle Bank)
Friday, 3-9 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
8th & Main Streets. FREE tours led by firefighters who were eyewitnesses to history. Line ends15 minutes before closing. Escort into Fremont along Military Ave at approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Great Western Bank will hand out 343 flags along Military to honor the 343 firefighters that lost their lives on 9/11.
Fremont Antique Power
Friday, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Antique engines, tractors and more. West side of the park.
Pancake Feed
Saturday & Sunday, 7 a.m.-Noon
Opera House, 541 N. Broad St.
Pie Parlor & Food Court
Fri. & Sat., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
First United Methodist Church, 815 N. Broad St.
Antique & Collector’s Market
Saturday, 8-4 p.m. 6th Street, Downtown Fremont
Sports
Ridge Road Run & Corporate Cup Challenge
(Sponsored by Getzschman Heating; Methodist Fremont Health)
Saturday, 8 a.m. at Christensen Field
5 Mile Run/Walk; 2 Mile Run/Walk, 6:30-7:30 a.m. check-in
Sand Volleyball Tournament
(Sponsored by BLT Plumbing-Heating-Air; Tow Line )
Saturday, 10 a.m.
The Tow Line, Fremont Lakes SRA
Clemmons Park
Living History Encampments
THE HIGHLIGHT OF THE FESTIVAL!
Clemmons Park, 16th and Luther Road
Pet watering hole available
Encampments
Civil War
Fremont Pathfinders (Union)
(Sponsored by Mel’s Diner; Mac’s Cafe)
Moss Elliot CSA Display of Civil War Weaponry
One of the largest private displays in the Midwest
Sons and Daughters of the Confederacy
Historic, non-political organization of Confederate Veterans.
Buckskinner and Trader Camps
Working 1803-1840 era fur trader encampments with authentic trade goods. Cookware, dresses, shirts, leather goods, toys, powder horn drinkware, jewelry and lots more available for purchase!
Cowboy Camp
See how Cowboys of the late 1800s lived on the trail along with their horses!
Prairie Market
See what a Frontier Market would look like in the 1800s.
Native American Teepee and Hawk Throw
(Sponsored by Tractor Supply)
See an authentic18-foot tepee. Watch a tomahawk throwing demonstration then try your hand at hitting the target.
Bowmaker
Crafter of handmade bows, available for order.
Sleeping Buffalo Tannery
Hides and furs for sale, display and more!
WWII Camp
Vehicles, tents, uniforms, weapons and equipment plus a great display of miniatures that kids and adults will love! Also, a US Calvary display covering 1860-1940.
Medieval and Renaissance Society
Hands-on History and Learning in 11 encampments: Blacksmithing; Silversmithing and Jewelry Making; Spinning and Weaving; Ropemaking; Pottery, Leather Working and Basket Weaving; Armor and Weapons Display; Baking and Open Fire Cooking; and Honey making.
Even more…
1800s-era working Blacksmith; Barrel Maker; Indian Fry Bread Taco and Food Stand; Spinners Guild
Special Events at Clemmons Park
Saturday
Noon-5 p.m. Butter Churning Demonstrations
Noon-5 p.m. Dutch Oven Cooking Demonstrations
12:45 p.m. Cowboy Action Shooters
1 p.m. Viking Warriors – Full-contact combat demonstration by fully armored warriors
2 p.m. Many Moccs Dance Troupe from Winnebago
2:45 p.m. Civil War Artillery Demonstration
3:15 p.m. WWII Fire Power Demonstration
3:45 p.m. 1941 Pin-Up Competition
Historical
Historical Tours
Nye Avenue & Barnard Park Tours
(Sponsored by Debby Durham Family Foundation)
Nye Avenue Tour – Friday, 4, 5:15 & 6:30 p.m.
Board tram at Nye Health Services at 655 W. 23rd Street.
Barnard Park Tour – Saturday, 4, 5:15 & 6:30 p.m.
Board tram at 6th & Clarkson streets.
FREE advanced tickets required for both tours. Tickets available at Premier Staffing at 415 E. 6th St., inside the Lincoln Federal Building, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. M-F beginning June 24, 2019.
Shadows of Fremont Tour
Friday, 8, 9, 10 & 11 p.m.
Board tram at 8th & Main streets.
$10 advanced tickets required. Tickets available at Premier Staffing at 415 E. 6th Street, inside the Lincoln Federal Building, beginning July 1, 2019.
Presentations
“Nebraska, It’s For Everyone”
Saturday, Noon at Milady Coffeehouse
Retired history teacher Rich Hirschman presents a collection of photographs with a view of the state through the eyes of a world traveler.
Joe Starita
Saturday, 2:30 p.m. at May Museum, Nye Avenue & 17th Street
Starita, an associate professor of Journalism at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and author of “I Am a Man: Chief Standing Bear’s Journey for Justice”, and “A Warrior of the People: The Indomitable Courage of Susan La Flesche – America’s First Woman Doctor.” will give an outdoor presentation, weather permitting. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, beach towels or blankets, as seating will be on the lawn and chairs will not be available.
Take a Free Tram
(Sponsored by Premier Staffing; Methodist Fremont Health; S2 Roll Offs & Refuse)
9:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. on Saturday only
Tram Stops: 8th and Main, Midland University, Clemmons Park, May Museum