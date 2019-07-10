SPONSORS

Platinum

$10,000 or more in cash or in-kind contributions

The City of Fremontwww.fremontne.gov

Gold

$5,000 or more in cash or in-kind contributions

Debby Durham Family Foundation

Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureauhttp://www.visitfremontne.org/

Midwest Medical Transporthttp://www.midwestmedicaltransport.net/

Ortho Nebraskahttps://www.orthonebraska.com/

Waste Connectionshttps://www.wasteconnections.com/

General John C. Fremont Sponsor

$2,500 or more in cash or in-kind contributions

Big Dog 98.9 FM/1340 AM & KFMT 105.5 FMwww.thebestmix1055.com

Dillon Brothers Harley Davidsonhttp://www.dillonharley.com/

Dillon Brothers Motor Sportshttp://www.dilloncycles.com/

First National Bank Fremonthttps://www.fnbfremont.com/

First State Bank and Trust Companyhttp://www.firststatebankandtrust.com/

Fremont Tribunehttp://www.fremonttribune.com

Great Western Bankhttps://www.greatwesternbank.com/

L.A. Fireproof Door, Co.http://www.lafireproofdoorco.com/

Methodist Fremont Healthhttp://www.fremonthealth.com

Midland Universityhttps://www.midlandu.edu/

Pinnacle Bankhttp://www.pinnbank.com

Premier Staffinghttps://www.premierstaffingfremont.com/

Sid Dillon Chevrolethttp://www.siddillon.com/

WalMarthttp://www.walmart.com/store/776

Major Sponsors

$1,500 or more in cash or in-kind contributions

Diers Ford-Lincoln-Mercuryhttp://www.diersford.com

ECO Water Systemshttp://ecowaternebraska.com/

Gene Steffy’s Chrysler Centerhttp://www.genesteffy.com/

Fremont Area Alzheimer’s Collaborationhttp://alzheimers-fremont.org/

Nye Squarehttps://nyehealthservices.com/nye-square/

Platte Valley Equipmenthttps://www.plattevalleyequipment.com/

WholeStone Farmshttps://www.wholestonefarms.com/

Corporate Sponsors

$750 or more in cash or in-kind contributions

30 Bowl

Bassett T & T

Christensen Corporation

Eagle Services

Fairfield Inn & Suites

Fremont Contract Carriers

Fremont Kiwanis Club

Getzschman Heating LLC

Goree Backhoe & Excavating

Hy-Vee

Lou’s Sporting Goods

Ludvigsen Mortuary

Office Net Inc.

P&R Sales

REACT

S2 Roll Offs

Sapp Brothers

US Bank

Valmont Industries

Verizon Wireless

VW Photography & Digital

