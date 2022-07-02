Summer is in full swing, and with that means the return of the community’s favorite events including John C. Fremont Days.

The three-day, family-oriented festival in Fremont, will take place Friday, July 8, to Sunday, July 10. It is held in John C. Fremont City Park and Clemmons Park with other events at locations throughout the city.

The festival is a celebration of Fremont's history and it's namesake, John C. Fremont that occurs the second full weekend of July each year. This citywide festival began in 1987.

John Charles Fremont, known as The Pathfinder, was an explorer of the Western United States, military officer, and politician.

He was a U.S. Senator from California, and in 1856 was the first Republican nominee for President of the United States and founder of the California Republican Party when he was nominated.

Patti Emanuel-Vaughan, Sue Reyzlik and Cherrie Beam-Callaway were the driving force behind the first John C. Fremont Days.

The three worked to assemble the first events, gather financial support, recruit volunteers and many other tasks involved with doing something for the first time.

The mission statement of the festival, according to its website, is, "The purpose of John C. Fremont Days, a non-profit volunteer organization, is to promote a celebration of arts, education and entertainment while recognizing the Pathfinder, John C. Fremont; while enriching the cultural, economic and social vitality of Fremont, Nebraska."

The 34th Annual John C Fremont Days festival -- Forever Red, White and Blue in 2022 -- will play host to a variety of events including a craft and vendor fair, historical tours, balloon glow, live entertainment and a two-day rodeo, culminating in a parade on Sunday.

Other events include the Little Gentleman and Little Miss JCF Days Pageant, a car, truck and bike show, sporting events and youth activities. The Fremont Senior High School Class of 1987 will also have its 35th class reunion during this year's festival.

The opening ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, in conjunction with MainStreet of Fremont’s Concert in the Park. The hope is to have more donors and others be able to attend the ceremony, president of John C. Fremont Days Barry Reker said.

New happenings this year are making 2022 John C Fremont Days the place to be in July. This year will have contests including a Backyard BBQ Contest, Fritter Eating Contest and Ice Cream Eating Championships, Reker said.

The Ice Cream Eating contest, sponsored by Dairy Queen, will take place 1 p.m. until the competition is over on Saturday. There will be three groups competing: ages 10 and younger; 11-16; and 17 and older.

The Rise and Shine Fritter Eating Competition will take place 8 a.m. until the competition is done on Saturday. Age groups will be the same as the ice cream contest.

A Backyard BBQ Contest will take place Saturday with the cook time listed as 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The People’s Choice Taste Testing will be at 3 p.m. For those who would like taste and vote, there is a $5 a person fee.

Those who are cooking the barbecue will bring everything they need to cook, but the meat will be provided by Wholestone Farms and Lincoln Premium Poultry, Reker said. Cooks will be showcasing their best smoker recipes on ribs and chicken drumsticks. The fee to participate is $25.

Reker explained why contests were added.

“Mainly because people kept saying that it was the same old stuff all the time. So we're trying to get some new attractions and things that might bring people back out,” Reker said. “And, you know, everybody knows that we all can use social interaction right now.”

Competitions have limited space. Double check the website for dates and availability to participate.

The Chautauqua Tent returns with more entertainment of all kinds including musical acts, magic and the Bergan Debate team. Look further in this publication for more details.

Living History will also return at Clemmons Park, 16th Street and Luther Road. Encampments include: Union and Confederate camps; wood carvers and spinners guild; buckskinner and trader camps; 1800s era working blacksmiths; tinker barrel maker; Native American camp and tomahawk throw; bowmaker; fry bread, taco and food stand; and WWII Camp.

As in years past, Reker will portray General John C. Fremont. Look for more details further in this publication.

Following past themes, this year’s theme also has some patriotism to it. This year, the festival will feature the Nebraska Remembering Our Fallen Exhibit. According to Reker, the exhibit will be on display at the old junior high cafeteria, 130 E. Ninth St. Visitors can come by from 7 a.m. to noon July 9-10.

This exhibit will be honoring those who served from the state of Nebraska. Reker explained this includes all service members – including those who were missing in action (MIA), killed in action (KIA) and those who suffered from PTSD. The focus should be from Desert Storm going forward, he added.

“The festival, but especially when it comes to our service members and those who have served and maybe paid the ultimate price, you know, we just feel it's extremely important to honor them,” Reker said.

A second exhibit focusing on those who served from the Fremont area and Dodge County will also be on display.

The Cosmopolitan Club Pancake Feed will be taking place at the same location and time. Tickets are $7 in advance and $8 at the door.

Entertainment this year includes local and regional musicians. Food offerings include a variety for all tastes and palates. Check the schedule for more detail.

JCF Days board members for 2022 include: Barry Reker, president; Mike Roth, vice president/food court/rodeo; Tracy Kaiser, treasurer; Tyler Rayl, secretary; and members who are in charge of the various offerings.

More information on the event and applications for food and craft vendors are available at johncfremontdays.org. For questions, call 402-727-9428 or email jcfdays@gmail.com.

