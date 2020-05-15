Joseph provided foreshadowing of Christ

They call it foreshadowing.

In the Bible, it’s something God uses to show his people what lies ahead. We see prophesies foreshadowing times to come.

We see people who provided a foreshadowing of Jesus the Messiah.

I didn’t think much about that until reading “The Book of Mysteries” by Jonathan Cahn and “From Dream to Destiny” by Robert Morris.*

Both talk about a man named Joseph in the Old Testament. His story is found in the book of Genesis.

Joseph is the son of Jacob and the beautiful Rachel — the favorite of his four wives.

No, I don’t think it was a good idea to have four wives either, and the Bible shows how much contention it causes among the women and their children.

Joseph’s 11 brothers hate him, because he’s daddy’s favorite son. Daddy even gives Joseph a colorful coat.

To make matters worse, Joseph tells his brothers about his nighttime dreams, which basically indicate they’ll be bowing down to him one day.

Joseph is 17 years old when his dad sends him out to his brothers, who are taking care of the family’s sheep.