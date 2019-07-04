Speaking of fireworks ...
Miko Maessner has a knack for creating them on the high school gridiron.
On Thursday, the Kearney standout announced his commitment to play football at Princeton. Maessner's announcement comes three days after he picked up an offer from the Ivy League school, and less than a week after he attended a camp at the school.
He also had offers from Iowa State, Liberty, Ohio, South Dakota and South Dakota State. He also was receiving some interest from Nebraska, Notre Dame, Arkansas and some other Power Five programs.
Maessner is considered one of the state's top recruits in the 2020 cycle. The speedster, who played through some nagging injuries last year, rushed for 424 yards (6.7 per carry) and four touchdowns in eight games. He also caught 13 passes for 223 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown while averaging 27.9 yards per catch.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Maessner rushed for 986 yards during Kearney's run to the Class A state title game in 2017. Fremont High jumped to a 6-0 lead on the Bearcats that season at Heedum Field in Fremont but the seventh-ranked Bearcats used big plays to rally for a 61-16 victory. Maessner had two of those big plays as he scored on runs of 30 and 52 yards as a sophomore. Kearney and FHS did not play each other last fall.
Maessner is the reigning state champion in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. He won the 100 in 10.87 seconds, and the 200 in :21.84.
After state track, football activity picked up for Maessner, who attended Nebraska's Friday Night Lights camp, as well as camps at Iowa State and Wyoming.