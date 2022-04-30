Keep Fremont Beautiful

If you have stepped outside at any point over the last few weeks, you have probably been blown away by the weather. (Pun intended.) Many of our beautiful spring days have been overshadowed by gusts of wind sweeping across the state. On most days, we can see objects soaring through the air or rolling down the street as offensive blasts of air carry them away. When we are experiencing weather of this kind, it is important to take extra steps to prevent our trash from getting loose. Up to 40% of litter is unintentional or accidental. We could significantly reduce the amount of litter we see throughout the community by making sure our waste items are securely stored.

Preventing curbside litter at home begins with placing your waste in trash bags that are tied tightly. When trash bags are left open and curbside receptacles get blown over, trash spills out and takes off on a journey that could end in your neighbor’s yard or miles away. This type of littering is easily preventable by taking a few seconds to tie your trash bags.

Trash bags should then be stored in a receptacle with a tightly fitting lid. If your receptacle lid cannot close, remove as many bags as necessary to close the lid completely. Ask a neighbor if they have space in their receptacle to place the extra bags or take them to the transfer station. Preventing curbside litter can be a bit trickier when it comes to recycling, as recyclables should not be bagged. To help keep recyclables in your receptacle on a windy day, always place light weight items, such as paper, plastic bottles, and aluminum cans at the bottom and heavier items, such as cardboard, on top. Wait until as close to your pick-up time as possible to place your recycling curbside. Remember, if your waste gets loose, it is your responsibility to clean it up.

You can also prevent unintentionally littering on a windy day by keeping a litter bag in your vehicle. Place your trash in the bag until you can properly dispose of it at home. Trash can easily be taken by the wind and blow out a window or door when opened.

By containing the trash in a bag, you can prevent this from happening. Hauling uncovered loads is another major source of motorist litter. Always cover your load to prevent contents from falling or blowing out of your vehicle. Motorists commit the offense of littering whenever items are thrown, dropped, or dumped out of any vehicle. Whether it’s intentional or unintentional, littering is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $1,000 and/or imprisonment not to exceed three months.

Helping keep our community clean does not just stop at your home or in your vehicle, you can also act by volunteering at a local cleanup event. MainStreet of Fremont is hosting a downtown cleanup event on Wednesday, May 11, from noon to 2 p.m. If you would like to volunteer, contact the MainStreet of Fremont office 402-721-2264.

If you are interested in planning a cleanup of your own, contact the KFB office for supplies including litter grabbers, gloves, and trash bags. As always, thank you for doing your part to keep Fremont clean and beautiful!

