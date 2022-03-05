Keep Fremont Beautiful

There is a common misconception that through recycling alone, we can solve the world’s waste crisis. While recycling is important to the conservation of our natural resources, preservation is far more effective. When we stop waste from being produced in the first place, we no longer need to strategize environmentally friendly disposal methods. As natural resources diminish and concern surrounding the emission of carbon dioxide grows, countries around the world have begun to create roadmaps to circular economies. In our current economy, natural resources are taken from the Earth, made into products, used and disposed of. This process is linear; take-make-dispose. In contrast, the focus of a circular economy is to preserve value in every form by eliminating waste and pollution, keeping products and materials in use, and regenerating natural systems.

In step one, refusing refers to making wiser purchasing decisions by only buying what you need and refusing wasteful or non-recyclable products. Making the commitment to no longer buy individually packaged items and instead buying in bulk is a great way to refuse wasteful items. Eliminating additional product packaging reduces waste. If you are in a situation where you are not able to refuse the use of an item, step two would be to reduce the amount you are using. You can potentially cut your waste output in half by fully utilizing a product. A great example of this is paper waste, which can be significantly reduced by printing on both sides of a paper. Step three is a practice that has gotten away from many of us during the pandemic; reuse. The rate at which we are turning toward single-use items is wreaking havoc on our environment. In fact, scientists have predicted that by 2050, there will be more plastic than fish in the world’s oceans. We can reduce the amount of plastic littering our communities and waterways by choosing sustainable, reusable options instead of what is quickest and most convenient. If an item cannot be refused, reduced or reused, try repurposing it. Transform unwanted products into items that can be used for another purpose. Turn old shirts into reusable cotton rounds. Repurpose empty tin cans or glass jars into storage containers for small objects. The options are endless! After going through the first four R’s, recycling is the next best option. Through recycling, we are able to use products to their fullest potential. Some materials such as glass and metal can be endlessly recycled without experiencing a loss in quality, while other materials can only be recycled a limited number of times. For instance, paper can go through the recycling process four to seven times and most plastic just two to three times before it fully loses its quality. In a world full of things, we must find a way to use less. And as consumers, we have the power to shift the demand toward sustainable products.