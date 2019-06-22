The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has announced the inaugural cohort of graduates who participated in the First Husker program, which offers support and guidance to first-generation students to help them succeed during their first semester of college and beyond.
The First Husker program begin in 2015.
Cheyenne Kems of Yutan was among the First Husker students who completed their bachelor's degrees in 2018-19. Kems graduated in May with a bachelor degree in animal science from the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.