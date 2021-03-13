Kennedy wins Nebraska American Advertising Award

Julia Kennedy of Yutan, a student in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's College of Journalism and Mass Communications, won two awards during the 2021 Nebraska American Advertising Awards on Feb. 18.

Kennedy, a junior majoring in advertising and public relations, earned a silver award in the Elements of Advertising, Still Photography category for "Move Fashion Photography." She earned another silver award in the same category for "Tea Vibe: We Know Quality."

Husker students brought home 12 awards (eight silver and four gold). The winners watched the ceremony virtually at a party hosted by the college.

Each year, the awards recognize the best advertisements and campaigns created by Nebraska businesses and advertising agencies. Omaha and Lincoln members of the American Advertising Federation participate in the event.

The local awards are the first part of a three-tier competition. Local winners compete in 14 district competitions for the chance to advance to the national contest.

