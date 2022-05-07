Mental health is an important topic for the community and for Kialynne Jorgensen it’s important work.

Jorgensen is originally from Fremont, having attended Fremont High School and eventually to Midland University to become a registered nurse. Her mother and brother also attended Midland, encouraging her to do the same.

“I’m super family oriented and I didn't necessarily want to be away from my family while I still have them. I knew Midland had a really great nursing program as well so everything just came together,” Jorgensen said.

Being family oriented has impacted Kialynne Jorgensen’s care of patients and the way she interacts with the patient’s family. She said she thinks about how she would want her family member or loved one to be treated and care for.

Because she grew up in Fremont, Jorgensen said there are times when she will recognize patients from outside work more frequently and step aside if there is a conflict of interest. But, she can still stop by and see how they are doing without being in their direct care.

Jorgensen currently works on the mental health floor at Methodist Fremont Health (MFH). This floor mainly works with stabilizing the patient. The patients are in an active crisis or need acute care. Therapy and other services are also offered and patients are set up for success after they receive care. July will mark her two-year anniversary at MFH.

Graduating in the middle of COVID looked differently for Jorgensen. They were not able to have a ceremony or the traditional pinning event.

“Mental health has really been on the rise since COVID has happened and so just like any other nursing field, or health care field, we’re really seeing that burnout happen,” Jorgensen said. “It’s been hard going into nursing in a pandemic, because I feel like so many policies and procedures in nursing care have changed. Trying to evolve with the pandemic, but it’s still been super rewarding and I still love what I do.”

Jorgensen said their unit is full and they are still seeing that people need placement for mental health. She added, she thinks this is part of the negative impact COVID has had on people.

In the past, there has been a negative stigma on mental health, but Jorgensen has always been an advocate. Even as a nurse, she has received negative comments that she is not a “real” nurse because of the area of care she works in.

For those who don’t believe in this, Jorgensen said if they were to step on the mental health floor at MFH and do what they do for one day, they would see there is a need for these services.

“These people are actually struggling and just because their illness isn’t visible, doesn’t mean it’s not there,” Jorgensen said. “It’s really impacted a lot of things just because there still are so many people out there that don’t necessarily believe in it or agree with it, but I guess that just makes us love what we do more and work harder to go against that stigma.”

Because this can be a heavy topic, Jorgensen reminds herself how important this work is, she said. When a patient verbalizes that she has helped them, that is why she keeps going and doing what she does.

“It’s the most amazing thing, that I’ve taken this person that feels so broken and so out of place and have made them feel like they can be OK again,” Jorgensen said.

The Tribune sat down with Jorgensen as she reflected on her experience being a nurse.

Question. Tell us about your immediate family

Answer. My four biggest supporters are my amazing mom, my fantastic brother, my wonderful grandma, and my sweet grandpa who is now supporting me from Heaven. They have definitely been my strength my entire life. They are my motivators, my inspiration, my safe haven, and my shoulder to cry on. I thank God daily for my built-in best friends and I truly could not imagine life without them. There are not enough words that I could say to thank them for all they have done for me, they have truly been with me through the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Q. When, why did you decide to become a nurse?

A. I made up my mind that I wanted to become a nurse back in 2013 when I was diagnosed with Graves’ Disease. I spent nearly an entire summer in and out of the hospital for tests, lab draws, and check-ups. I was truly inspired by the way the nurses took care of me, calmed me down, educated me in a way a 14-year-old mind would understand, and also made me feel safe. I knew I wanted to give back to people who are sick. I wanted to give them the same kind of care that was given to me.

Q. What do you like best about nursing and find most rewarding about it?

A. The best part of nursing for me is seeing the progress that a patient makes which also leads to the most rewarding part of nursing as well. The most rewarding part for me is the gratitude that patients show. I have had patients who have become healthier tell me that they don’t even remember being so sick to begin with. My heart fills with joy when those same patients thank me for taking such good care of them. One of my favorite quotes by Maya Angelou is “They may forget your name, but they will never forget how you made them feel.”

Q. Funniest, saddest, most unusual experience in nursing?

A. Working as mental health nurse, I have a lot of different stories. I have happy stories, sad stories, and unusual stories. One of the most heartwarming stories that I can tell is about the time a coworker informed me that they had seen a past patient out in public after they were discharged from our hospital and that the patient positively remembered my name from when I cared for them. The past patient informed my coworker that the kindness and compassion they received saved their life. They mentioned that they are happy, successful, and thriving and that they wouldn’t be walking this earth without the safe environment of our psychiatric unit.

Q. If you hadn’t become a nurse, what profession might you have entered? And why?

A. If I wouldn’t have pursued a career in nursing, I would’ve pursued a career in music to be a traveling worship singer in a band. One of my favorite hobbies is singing and all of my Glory goes to God which is why I would’ve also enjoyed spending the rest of my life praising Him and spreading His word to people through song. I am blessed enough to be able to do that at churches in the area in my free time while also working as a nurse.

Q. Why are you glad you chose nursing?

A. I am glad that I chose nursing because there is no greater feeling than knowing that you made a difference in someone’s dark part of life. Regardless of the type of shift that I had, I feel honored each and everyday that I get to be a part of every patient’s story. I get to see their progression from sickness to health and that is a beautiful journey that is nearly impossible to explain.

Q. Future plans?

A. I am currently in the enrollment process to attend Methodist College in the Fall to obtain a master’s degree in nursing education. I plan on using this degree to teach at a University to hopefully help influence and shape the future nurses of America.

