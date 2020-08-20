Kinning's grand slam propels Lady Tigers past Lincoln Northeast

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Fremont softball started its 2020 season with a 12-4 win in five innings Thursday night over Lincoln Northeast.

The Lady Tigers took a 1-0 lead two batters into the game, with K Phillips, who lead off the game with a single, scoring on an error. Fremont did not trail the rest of the night.

Fremont extended its lead with back-to-back innings of three runs, staking out a 7-0 advantage by the middle of the third inning.

Northeast plated its lone runs of the game in the home half of the frame, striking for four runs off of Ella Cooper. Cooper went the distance for Fremont, striking out seven while allowing just three hits.

The Lady Tigers offense erased Northeast’s comeback attempt in the top of the fourth, putting up five runs to set the final score.

Mackenzie Kinning provided the big hit of the inning, sending a line drive shot over the left field fence for a grand slam.

The sophomore paced Fremont’s offense by going 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Fremont won the second game 12-5 with Tawnie Escamilla leading the offense by going 3-for-4 with a solo home run.

