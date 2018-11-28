CEDAR BLUFFS – Mike Kroupa senses a change around the Cedar Bluffs girls basketball program.
At this time a year ago, Kroupa was getting ready to embark on his first season as the Wildcats’ head coach. This preseason, he’s noticed a 180-degree shift.
“It’s a huge difference,” Kroupa said of year two with the program. “We’ve had six practices and they would probably have been about six of our best 10 last year. It’s a different vibe. The girls have done a good job picking up everything that we want to do. … They came in and hit the weights hard this summer. They’re a dedicated group of young ladies. We’re really fortunate to have them.”
A strong nucleus returns from Cedar Bluffs’ team which finished last season with a record of 9-15.
Leading the way will be senior Jadyn Vacha, a three-year starter for the Wildcats. The 5-foot-10 forward averaged 8.7 points and 6.2 rebounds as a junior.
“She can kind of do it all,” Kroupa said. “She’s a good ball handler, a good rebounder and she can post up. She’s really worked hard to get herself in shape for this year. She’s definitely faster and quicker this season than she was last season.”
A pair of juniors – Alyssa Classen and Nevaeh Patyk – also having starting experience.
Classen (5-11) contributed 5 points and 5.3 rebounds a contest last season.
“She’s our best 3-point shooter,” Kroupa said of Classen. “She’s got a nice jump shot and she’s a good rebounder and defender. She was probably our most-improved player last year and she brought that over to the summer. I think she’s going to have a big year as a junior.”
Kroupa describes the 5-2 Patyk as a fighter who is very scrappy. She will play some point guard this season after averaging 5.3 points a game last year.
Skylar Shanahan is the team’s leading returning rebounder. As a freshman, the 5-10 guard grabbed 9.2 rebounds a game to go along with 3.6 points.
“This is my 10th year coaching girls basketball, and (Skylar) is probably one of the top two rebounding girls I’ve ever had. She hits the boards hard,” Kroupa said. “She’s worked on her shooting, and that’s improved. She’s one of those girls who does a little bit of everything.”
Other players who will improve the Wildcats’ depth this season include senior Megan Schollmeyer and juniors Emmy Brown and Faith Hansen.
Rebounding and defense are two areas that Kroupa believes can be strengths for Cedar Bluffs this season.
“I hope it really gives us an identity. Last year we didn’t really have one,” he said. “I think this year we’ll definitely be a lot tougher down low.
“We were actually a pretty decent defensive team (last season) and we’re a really good rebounding team. We have four girls on the court at all times that can really crash the boards and I’m hoping that can get us some extra points and lead to some success on both sides of the ball.”
Kroupa wants to continue to see improvement on the offensive end as finding a way to score was the Wildcats’ biggest weakness a year ago.
Of Cedar Bluffs’ 15 losses last season, six were by 10 points or less.
“I think a lot of those games we win this year,” Kroupa said. “We definitely have a little better system. It took me a little while to figure out who my girls were (last year) and it took a while for them to figure out who I was. I think experience will go a long way.”
The Wildcats will begin their 2018-19 campaign on Thursday at East Butler. Kroupa is pleased about some changes to this year’s schedule.
“We had a lot of Class C teams last year. That was tough,” the Wildcats’ coach said. “We’ve got some more schools our size this year. I think we’re primed for success this season.”