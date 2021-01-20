Kucera earns third GPAC Athlete of the Week honor

Midland's Dylan Kucera is the GPAC Indoor Field Athlete of the Week for a second-straight week following meets held January 11-17, 2021.

The former Bergan Knight won both the men's shot put and weight throw at the Scott Nisely Invitational in Crete on Saturday.

He set a new personal best in the weight throw at 19.51m, the furthest toss in the NAIA this season and the second-furthest in Midland history.

He currently has the best mark in the nation in both events and is the reigning NAIA indoor shot put champion.

This is the third weekly honor for Kucera this season.

He was also named the NAIA national field athlete of the week for his efforts.

Hastings Paul Plowcha received the track weekly award.

Concordia swept the women's awards with Morgan De Jong claiming the field title and Kylahn Heritage earning the track award.

