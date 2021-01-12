Kucera secures pair of top placements at Haylett Invitational

Midland track and field resumed their indoor track and field season at the Ward Haylett Invitational on Saturday. The event, hosted by Doane University, featured several area college teams competing in Crete, Nebraska.

In their first indoor meet of 2021, the Warriors had several standout performances.

The throws were dominated by Dylan Kucera who picked up a pair of 1st place finished in the shot put and weight throw.

Kucera came in at 57-09.50 in the shot put—over six feet further than his nearest opponent. He also sealed the deal in the weight throw with a toss of 62-02.25.

The men also picked up a 1st-place finish in the long jump courtesy of Eli Hustad who came in at 22-4.25. Hustad improved on a jump of 20-10.50 that came on December 5.

Jose Gonzales was the top Warriors in the distance events, placing 2nd in the mile and 3000m. Gonzales ran a 4:38.99 in the mile and 9:28.07 in the 3000m.

On the women’s side, Vivian Sanchez placed 1st in the 800m with a time of 2:30.59 as well as first in the mile (5:44.76). Sanchez’s mile time was an improvement of her third-place finish in the same meet a year ago where she ran a 5:53.55.