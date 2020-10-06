Lady Tigers fall to No. 3 Thunderbolts

No. 3 Lincoln Pius X got the better of Fremont Tuesday night, sweeping the Lady Tigers 3-0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-14).

Fremont hung with the Thunderbolts for the first five points of the opening stanza before Pius embarked on a 6-0 run to make it 11-5.

The Lady Tigers couldn’t make up the lost ground, dropping the set 25-14.

Pius doubled up Fremont in set two, 18-9, then ended the set on a 7-2 run including back-to-back aces to claim the set 25-11.

The Thunderbolts started the final set of the night on a 10-2 run and never looked back.

Fremont briefly pulled the deficit back to seven, 14-7, before Pius pulled away again.

Ellah Hofer led the attack with six kills while Grace Williams added five.

Tuesday night was also Fremont’s 10th annual Dig Pink night. The Lady Tigers hosted a silent auction and raffle to raise $2,300 for the Side-Out Foundation for breast cancer awareness.

Fremont travels to Lincoln Southwest next Tuesday for its next match.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0