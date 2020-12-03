Lady Tigers have high expectations after last season's success

Last season, one win at the Class A state tournament was the barrier to break through. This year, with the bulk of their line-up back, Fremont has eyes on a deeper postseason run.

“We have high expectations,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. “It’s really going to be a fun year.”

The Lady Tigers enter the season No. 2 in both the Omaha World-Herald’s and the Lincoln Journal Star’s preseason polls behind Lincoln Pius X in both after a 21-8 campaign a year ago.

“We have to prepare to live up to that,” Flynn said.

Fremont returns four of its five starters from last year’s Class A semifinals berth and will once again be led by junior Taylor McCabe.

McCabe, who committed to Division I Iowa over the summer, put together a record-setting sophomore season in which she averaged 20.3 points per game while knocking down a Class A record 107 3-pointers on 42% shooting from beyond the arc.

“I don’t know what her ceiling is, but I do know she has brought her game to another level and it looks good,” Flynn said.

Flynn feels his team is better equipped this year to handle teams trying to solely shut down McCabe.