Lady Tigers have high expectations after last season's success

Last season, one win at the Class A state tournament was the barrier to break through. This year, with the bulk of their line-up back, Fremont has eyes on a deeper postseason run.
“We have high expectations,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. “It’s really going to be a fun year.”
The Lady Tigers enter the season No. 2 in both the Omaha World-Herald’s and the Lincoln Journal Star’s preseason polls behind Lincoln Pius X in both after a 21-8 campaign a year ago.
“We have to prepare to live up to that,” Flynn said.
Fremont returns four of its five starters from last year’s Class A semifinals berth and will once again be led by junior Taylor McCabe.
McCabe, who committed to Division I Iowa over the summer, put together a record-setting sophomore season in which she averaged 20.3 points per game while knocking down a Class A record 107 3-pointers on 42% shooting from beyond the arc.
“I don’t know what her ceiling is, but I do know she has brought her game to another level and it looks good,” Flynn said.
Flynn feels his team is better equipped this year to handle teams trying to solely shut down McCabe.
“I think it’s going to be tougher this year with junk defenses just because I think we have better all around shooters,” Flynn said. “The whole team shoots the ball better than we did last year.”
McCabe wasn’t the only Lady Tiger to find a collegiate landing spot with junior Macy Bryant committing to Division II Nebraska-Kearney and senior Charlie Earth committing to NAIA Concordia.
Earth, who averaged 10 points per game, and Bryant, who nearly averaged a double-double at 7.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, will see expanded roles this winter along with juniors Bella Keaton and Sarah Shepard.
The Lady Tigers also get the addition of freshman McKenna Murphy, who Flynn feels could be another outside threat for his squad.
“I feel like we have some pretty good depth this year and I think that has shown up in practice because we are having a lot better scrimmages and practices where they can challenge each other,” Flynn said.
Fremont will need to fill the hole left by the graduation of Sydney Golladay, who was the team’s second leading scorer.
The Lady Tigers’ road back to Lincoln wouldn’t be easy as six of the 12 Heartland Athletic Conference teams come into the year ranked in the top 10.
“The HAC, I don’t know if everyone realizes how good it is,” Flynn said. We are going to get some really good competition throughout the year, just have to be ready every night.”
Fremont begins its season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Millard West.
Schedule
Dec. 5—North Platte
Dec. 11—at Grand Island
Dec. 12—Omaha Benson
Dec. 18—Omaha Burke
Dec. 19—at Papillion-LaVista
Jan. 5—Columbus
Jan. 12—at Lincoln East
Jan. 15—at Lincoln Southwest
Jan. 16—Omaha Marian
Jan. 29—Norfolk
Jan. 30—at Bellevue East
Feb. 5—at Lincoln High
Feb. 13—at Kearney
Feb. 19—Lincoln North Star
Feb. 20—at Lincoln Northeast
