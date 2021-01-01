Lady Tigers win in HAC semifinals, set rematch with No. 1 Pius

Aided by an efficient shooting day, Fremont advanced with a nine-point win against the Silver Hawks.

Junior Taylor McCabe, an Iowa recruit, scored a game-high 22 points and the Tigers hit 9 of 20 three-pointers against one of the state's top defensive teams to pull away in the second half.

"We shot the ball well, and I was really happy about that," Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. "They (Southwest) have so many athletes and they make you work for everything."

Kelly said his team has put an emphasis on playing strong coming out of halftime. The Tigers did that against Lincoln North Star on Wednesday and again against Southwest.

The game remained tight until a third-quarter stretch when McCabe scored two and immediately followed with a three after a Southwest miss. Junior Bella Keaton scored moments later to push the Fremont cushion to double digits for the first time.

"We had a stretch where we couldn't get a basket, and that's kind of where we've been this year," Southwest coach Jeff Rump said. "We haven't put four quarters together.

"They're (Fremont) so good. We felt like we made them have to make some tough shots, and they made them."