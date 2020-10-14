 Skip to main content
Lady Warriors 8th in preseason GPAC poll
The Midland women's basketball team was picked ninth in the preseason GPAC coaches' poll released Wednesday, tallying 43 points. 

Dordt totaled 131 points is picked to win the 2020-21 the conference title. The Defenders tallied just six of the possible twelve first place votes while Concordia was picked second with 110 points and five first place votes. Morningside was tabbed third with 105 points and one first place vote in the balloting.

Last year, Concordia won the regular season and tournament titles in the GPAC. The Bulldogs went on to be the number one overall seed at the 2020 NAIA Division II Women's Basketball National Championships before it was cut short due to Covid-19. Concordia finished with a record of 32-2.

Points were awarded on an 11-1 basis and coaches' could not vote for their own team.

GPAC Women's Preseason Coaches' Poll 

Place School Points (1st Place Votes)

1. Dordt 113 (6)

2. Concordia 110 (5)

3. Morningside 108 (1)

4. Northwestern 88

5. Hastings 77

6. Dakota Wesleyan 74

7. Jamestown 65

8. Briar Cliff 47

9. Midland 43

10. Mount Marty 33

11. College of Saint Mary 21

12. Doane 13

NAIA Top 25

Rank School (1st Place Votes) Points

1. Westmont (Calif.) [17] 586

2. Wayland Baptist (Texas) [4] 563

3. Marian (Ind.) 545

4. Campbellsville (Ky.) 534

5. The Master's (Calif.) 529

6. Oklahoma City 486

7. Southeastern (Fla.) 464

8. Dordt (Iowa) 438

9. Shawnee State (Ohio) 437

10. Vanguard (Calif.) 416

11. Concordia (Neb.) 413

12. College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 343

13. Clarke (Iowa) 327

14. Bethel (Tenn.) 302

14. Thomas More (Ky.) 302

16. St. Francis (Ill.) 276

17. Central Methodist (Mo.) 274

18. Lyon (Ark.) 268

19. Talladega (Ala.) 247

20. Carroll (Mont.) 198

21. Columbia (Mo.) 179

22. Indiana Tech 155

23. Saint Xavier (Ill.) 154

24. Morningside (Iowa) 146

25. Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 144

Receiving Votes: Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 122, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 102, Indiana Wesleyan 98, Bryan (Tenn.) 73, Loyola (La.) 71, Providence (Mont.) 50, WVU Tech (W.Va.) 42, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 27, Sterling (Kan.) 25, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 12, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 6, Union (Ky.) 4, Antelope Valley (Calif.) 3, Rust (Miss.) 3, Bushnell (Ore.) 3

