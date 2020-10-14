Lady Warriors 8th in preseason GPAC poll

The Midland women's basketball team was picked ninth in the preseason GPAC coaches' poll released Wednesday, tallying 43 points.
Dordt totaled 131 points is picked to win the 2020-21 the conference title. The Defenders tallied just six of the possible twelve first place votes while Concordia was picked second with 110 points and five first place votes. Morningside was tabbed third with 105 points and one first place vote in the balloting.
Last year, Concordia won the regular season and tournament titles in the GPAC. The Bulldogs went on to be the number one overall seed at the 2020 NAIA Division II Women's Basketball National Championships before it was cut short due to Covid-19. Concordia finished with a record of 32-2.
Points were awarded on an 11-1 basis and coaches' could not vote for their own team.
GPAC Women's Preseason Coaches' Poll
Place School Points (1st Place Votes)
1. Dordt 113 (6)
2. Concordia 110 (5)
3. Morningside 108 (1)
4. Northwestern 88
5. Hastings 77
6. Dakota Wesleyan 74
7. Jamestown 65
8. Briar Cliff 47
9. Midland 43
10. Mount Marty 33
11. College of Saint Mary 21
12. Doane 13
NAIA Top 25
Rank School (1st Place Votes) Points
1. Westmont (Calif.) [17] 586
2. Wayland Baptist (Texas) [4] 563
3. Marian (Ind.) 545
4. Campbellsville (Ky.) 534
5. The Master's (Calif.) 529
6. Oklahoma City 486
7. Southeastern (Fla.) 464
8. Dordt (Iowa) 438
9. Shawnee State (Ohio) 437
10. Vanguard (Calif.) 416
11. Concordia (Neb.) 413
12. College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 343
13. Clarke (Iowa) 327
14. Bethel (Tenn.) 302
14. Thomas More (Ky.) 302
16. St. Francis (Ill.) 276
17. Central Methodist (Mo.) 274
18. Lyon (Ark.) 268
19. Talladega (Ala.) 247
20. Carroll (Mont.) 198
21. Columbia (Mo.) 179
22. Indiana Tech 155
23. Saint Xavier (Ill.) 154
24. Morningside (Iowa) 146
25. Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 144
Receiving Votes: Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 122, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 102, Indiana Wesleyan 98, Bryan (Tenn.) 73, Loyola (La.) 71, Providence (Mont.) 50, WVU Tech (W.Va.) 42, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 27, Sterling (Kan.) 25, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 12, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 6, Union (Ky.) 4, Antelope Valley (Calif.) 3, Rust (Miss.) 3, Bushnell (Ore.) 3
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!