Lady Warriors dominate North Dakota State in pair of wins

Midland University’s women’s hockey team was back in action this past weekend against familiar faces, playing a second series against the North Dakota State University Bison on Saturday and Sunday in Fargo, North Dakota.

“It was another solid weekend for us, getting two more wins,” coach Jason White said. “The girls worked hard during their shifts and the scoreboard showed that. It was great to get some more experience for our younger players. We’ve still got some things to work on and will get them taken care of before our next set of games.”

Midland shut out the Bison in game one while scoring seven goals through the first two periods. The Warriors led 2-0 after the first period and then gave themselves plenty of breathing room with five second period goals.

A hat-trick from freshman Kayla Flanigan fueled the Warriors offensive attack, as well as three assists from senior Katie Selling. Other goal scorers in the opening game of the weekend series were Mylie Ketterson, Kenzie Bertolas and Robin Hatcher (2).