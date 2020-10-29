Lady Warriors draw with Briar Cliff

Midland University’s women’s soccer team hosted an unbeaten Briar Cliff University on Wednesday night, and at the end of two overtime periods the teams found themselves at a 0-0 draw.

The tie moves Midland to 2-3-2 on the year with an identical mark in Great Plains Athletic Conference play while Briar Cliff’s record now sits at 5-0-2, 5-0-1 GPAC.

Midland outshot Briar Cliff at an 11-4 mark with a 5-3 edge in shots on goal. Fouls were nearly even as Briar Cliff claimed 12 compared to 11 for the Warriors. Bailey Locano and Dana Gomez each registered three shots while Locano led the team with a pair of shots on goal. Kisa Omerovic picked up a pair of shots with one being on goal. Rachel Thigpen made three saves to earn her 42nd career shutout.

The teams were evenly matched in the opening half as each keeper earned a pair of saves. The Warriors looked to find the go-ahead goal in the 34th minute as a shot from Gomez made its way toward the upper pocket of the goal. Unfortunately, the Warriors were plagued with another rejection off the post. The tie stood heading into intermission.