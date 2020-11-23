Lady Warriors end fall with comeback win

Midland University’s volleyball team dug deep on Friday night for the comeback five-set thriller over Hastings College 3-2 (25-20, 23-25, 20-25, 26-24, 15-12) in the team’s GPAC regular season finale.

The Lady Warriors finished the fall with a 10-8 mark and 9-7 in the GPAC.

“This was a huge win for us for several reasons,” said coach Paul Giesselmann. “It puts us in a great position. We finished fifth in the best league in the NAIA, so we’re really in a good spot going into the spring. I feel like we’re playing like a top-25 team and when you look at what we had to overcome tonight, it was great to get the win. Hastings was playing really well. They’re playing to get into the conference tournament and they were really aggressive tonight.”

Midland hit .172 on the night compared to .205 for Hastings. Midland totaled 215 attacks in the five-setter while Hastings had just .166. The match was defined by defense as Hastings proved why they are an elite blocking squad. The Broncos totaled 20 blocks versus six for the Warriors. Midland held the advantage in digs with 89 to Hastings’ 67.