Lady Warriors hockey adds trio to 2021 class

The Midland women’s hockey announced a trio of signees to its 2021 recruiting class Thursday, adding Keagan Shearer, Paige Cox and Rylee Martin.
Shearer, from Wawanesa, Manitoba, is a defenseman who currently plays for the Westman Wildcats of the Manitoba girls’ AAA league. Over the past three seasons, she has 10 assists from her defense position, including one already this season.
“Keagan is a strong, mobile defenseman that will add size and strength to our backend,” said coach Jason White. “She has a great understanding of the game and is very reliable in the defensive zone. She has a very high level of competition and will be a great addition to our program.”
Cox is from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and currently plays for the Saskatoon Comets AA.
This season she has one goal and three assists through three games of the 2021 season. Previously, she spent two seasons with the Weyburn Gold Wings of the Saskatchewan girls’ AAA league.
“Paige is a strong defenseman with a heavy shot and the ability to see the ice well,” White said. “She is a natural leader, on and off the ice, and has a team-first attitude. We look forward to adding her skill set to our team next fall.”
Martin is a forward from Nesbitt, Manitoba and currently plays for the Westman Wildcats in the Manitoba girls’ AAA league.
Through five games this season, she has a pair of goals and a pair of assists for the Wildcats. In 112 games over the last two years, she has 21 points (9 goals, 12 assists).
“Rylee has the opportunity to have an immediate impact on our program,” said Coach White. “She is a skilled center that can play at both ends of the ice. Her speed and strength, combined with her natural hockey ability, will make her one of the top freshmen to watch next year.”