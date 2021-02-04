Lady Warriors hockey adds trio to 2021 class

The Midland women’s hockey announced a trio of signees to its 2021 recruiting class Thursday, adding Keagan Shearer, Paige Cox and Rylee Martin.

Shearer, from Wawanesa, Manitoba, is a defenseman who currently plays for the Westman Wildcats of the Manitoba girls’ AAA league. Over the past three seasons, she has 10 assists from her defense position, including one already this season.

“Keagan is a strong, mobile defenseman that will add size and strength to our backend,” said coach Jason White. “She has a great understanding of the game and is very reliable in the defensive zone. She has a very high level of competition and will be a great addition to our program.”

Cox is from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and currently plays for the Saskatoon Comets AA.

This season she has one goal and three assists through three games of the 2021 season. Previously, she spent two seasons with the Weyburn Gold Wings of the Saskatchewan girls’ AAA league.

“Paige is a strong defenseman with a heavy shot and the ability to see the ice well,” White said. “She is a natural leader, on and off the ice, and has a team-first attitude. We look forward to adding her skill set to our team next fall.”