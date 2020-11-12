Lady Warriors secure spot in spring GPAC tournament

Midland women's soccer secured their ticket to the GPAC tournament - to be held this spring - with a 3-1 win over Northwestern Wednesday.
The start of the contest was delayed nearly an hour as crews attempted to clear ice off the field.
In the opening half Midland played aggressively and took their chances, netting a pair of goals on nine shots, eight of which were on target.
Early on Dana Gomez had a breakout opportunity but was stopped by the keeper on a nice save. Melissa Warner had another early attempt turned away as Kisa Omerovic tried to set her up on the right side of the box.
Midland finally got a ball past the Raiders’ goalkeeper in the 29th minute. Bailey Locano was able to bring the ball down to her feet, spin to her left, and then placed the ball just past the diving keeper for the opening goal of the match.
In the 35th minute, there was a flurry of shots by the Warriors in the box. First a shot by Omerovic was sent back by the Raiders’ keeper but it found the foot of Jericha Fox, who sent the ball into the net to make it 2-0.
The Warriors dodged a pair of opportunities by the Northwestern early in the second half. First, it was a solid stop by Rachel Thigpen on a point-blank shot by the Raiders in the 56th minute. Then on the ensuing corner-kick, the Raiders’ headed the ball just wide.
Ariana Flores put the Warriors up three goals in the 67th minute with a successful penalty kick following a Raiders' fouls in the box. It was the first successful penalty shot for Midland on the year.
Northwestern would get their lone goal on the night in on a shot from just outside the top of the box.
The Raiders would get limited chances the rest of the way as Midland’s defense tightened up to protect the lead.
Thigpen picked up the victory in net. She had four saves in 90 minutes and narrowly missed out on her 43rd career shutout.
“After the delay I thought our girls came out and gave a workman-like performance tonight, battling the cold,” said coach Greg Jarosik. “Before the game, I told them that now that we’ve seen the ball get to the back of the net (eight goals last game), we were going to see more and more shots go our way."
Midland (5-3-3) will close out their regular season this upcoming Saturday at home. The Warriors will host Hastings (9-3, 7-3 GPAC) at 5:00 p.m. in Fremont, Nebraska at Heedum Field.
