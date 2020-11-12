Lady Warriors secure spot in spring GPAC tournament

Midland women's soccer secured their ticket to the GPAC tournament - to be held this spring - with a 3-1 win over Northwestern Wednesday.

The start of the contest was delayed nearly an hour as crews attempted to clear ice off the field.

In the opening half Midland played aggressively and took their chances, netting a pair of goals on nine shots, eight of which were on target.

Early on Dana Gomez had a breakout opportunity but was stopped by the keeper on a nice save. Melissa Warner had another early attempt turned away as Kisa Omerovic tried to set her up on the right side of the box.

Midland finally got a ball past the Raiders’ goalkeeper in the 29th minute. Bailey Locano was able to bring the ball down to her feet, spin to her left, and then placed the ball just past the diving keeper for the opening goal of the match.

In the 35th minute, there was a flurry of shots by the Warriors in the box. First a shot by Omerovic was sent back by the Raiders’ keeper but it found the foot of Jericha Fox, who sent the ball into the net to make it 2-0.