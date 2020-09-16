Lady Warriors soccer ready to defend GPAC titles

The Midland women’s soccer team returns to the pitch on Thursday with a mix of experienced returners and rising newcomers looking to defendi the Lady Warriors GPAC regular-season and tournament titles from last season.
The GPAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll, which was released earlier this fall, saw Midland in the top spot as the Warriors garnered 10-of-13 first-place votes and accumulated 142 points. Coming in with 127 points and one first-place vote was University of Jamestown, while Hastings College came in at third place with 124 points and two first-place votes.
The 2019 season featured a 17-2-2 overall record with an 11-1 mark in GPAC action. The Warriors led the NAIA in shutouts per game (0.7) and allowed only six goals on the year. Midland ended the year with a 1,100-minute shutout streak as the season-ender came by way of penalty kicks.
The Warriors graduate four NAIA All-Americans in Alaina Melanson, Elena ‘PT’ Perez, Marley Farrell, and Nayeli Rodriguez.
Despite the loss of a decorated senior class, goalkeeper Rachel Thigpen returns for her senior season after picking up All-American nods for the second-consecutive year.
Thigpen, a native of San Diego, California, registered 15 shutouts and led the NAIA in goals against average (0.29). The keeper hasn’t allowed a goal since an 8-1 decision over Dakota Wesleyan University on October 5.
“Thigpen has looked solid in the goal, and she is the GPAC Defensive Player of the Year two years running for a reason," coach Greg Jarosik said. "She looks the part again, and her play is going to keep us in a lot of games.”
On the offensive side of the ball, the team will look to junior Brittany Llanes who notched seven goals and five assists (19 points) in her sophomore season. Joining Llanes will be juniors Jericha Fox and Bailey Locano who each netted five goals last season. The team welcomes 10 freshmen who will look to fill key roles as the season gets underway.
“We are excited about all of the new faces that we have on the field,” Jarosik said. “It’s a talented group, and it’ll be fun to see how they progress throughout the season.”
The season kicks off with GPAC action on September 17 as the Warriors travel to face the University of Jamestown at 5:00 p.m. in Jamestown, North Dakota.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!