Lady Warriors soccer ready to defend GPAC titles

“Thigpen has looked solid in the goal, and she is the GPAC Defensive Player of the Year two years running for a reason," coach Greg Jarosik said. "She looks the part again, and her play is going to keep us in a lot of games.”

On the offensive side of the ball, the team will look to junior Brittany Llanes who notched seven goals and five assists (19 points) in her sophomore season. Joining Llanes will be juniors Jericha Fox and Bailey Locano who each netted five goals last season. The team welcomes 10 freshmen who will look to fill key roles as the season gets underway.

“We are excited about all of the new faces that we have on the field,” Jarosik said. “It’s a talented group, and it’ll be fun to see how they progress throughout the season.”

The season kicks off with GPAC action on September 17 as the Warriors travel to face the University of Jamestown at 5:00 p.m. in Jamestown, North Dakota.

