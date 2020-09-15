Lady Warriors start season at pair of invitationals

The Midland women’s golf team hit the links to kick off the fall portion of the 2020-21 season with a two-day outing at the Mount Marty Invite on Thursday and Friday.

“We found some areas that we need to work on moving forward, but we are very grateful to finally be out competing together,” said coach Allison Pokorny. “I am looking forward to continuing to improve and seeing how the rest of the season plays out.”

After day one Midland say in 1th place in the field of 13 teams. The Warriors shot an opening round of 408 which was 66 strokes better than the 13th place team. Morningside University sat in first place after day one with a score of 311 and a 33 stroke lead over second place Dakota Wesleyan University.

The second day of competition saw Midland scoring a 409 for a two-day total of 817 which held the team in 12th place. Morningside took the crown with a combined score of 621.

Individually, junior Erin Baum led the Warriors with a score of 187 which tied her for 39th place overall. Senior Renee Marcottee followed with a score of 199 which earned her 56th place. Other finishers for the Warriors were sophomore Olivia Engel (64th, 216), freshman Megan Nielsen (67th, 223), and freshman Claire Westerholt (69th, 232).