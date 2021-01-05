Lady Warriors storm back to extinguish Flames

The Midland women's basketball overcame an early deficit to take care of the College of Saint Mary 65-57 Monday night.
With the win the rescheduled game from December, the Lady Warriors move to 10-5 overall and 7-5 in GPAC play.
Midland struggled in the first half of play as the Flames took a 34-24 lead into the break.
The Warriors shot 8-of-33 (24.2%) while CSM connected on nearly twice as many field goals, 15-of-31 (48.4%).
Peyton Wingert and Lexis Haase each had 5 points during the first 20 minutes while McKenna Sullivan led the way with 9 first-half rebounds.
In the third quarter Midland’s offense starting to heat up as they blitzed past the Flames 20-9 to take a one-point lead into the fourth and final quarter.
During the fourth quarter, it was a see-saw on the scoreboard as each team took the lead several times. Midland would take a five point lead with 5:57 left after a Wingert three-pointer.
CSM kept chase, converting on baskets from their post players and from the foul line.
The deciding factor in the game however was Midland’s superior shooting from behind the arc. Wingert added TWO more triples as Midland came away with the eight-point road victory.
Wingert finished with 23 points, including 14 in the final quarter, to lead the Warriors. Haase also reached double-digits with 12 in the game.
Sullivan added a rebound in the second half to finish with a game-high 10. Wingert was second on the team with seven boards.
Midland return to action at home at 6 p.m. Thursday night as they host the University of Jamestown (8-4, 6-4 GPAC).