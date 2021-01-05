Lady Warriors storm back to extinguish Flames

The Midland women's basketball overcame an early deficit to take care of the College of Saint Mary 65-57 Monday night.

With the win the rescheduled game from December, the Lady Warriors move to 10-5 overall and 7-5 in GPAC play.

Midland struggled in the first half of play as the Flames took a 34-24 lead into the break.

The Warriors shot 8-of-33 (24.2%) while CSM connected on nearly twice as many field goals, 15-of-31 (48.4%).

Peyton Wingert and Lexis Haase each had 5 points during the first 20 minutes while McKenna Sullivan led the way with 9 first-half rebounds.

In the third quarter Midland’s offense starting to heat up as they blitzed past the Flames 20-9 to take a one-point lead into the fourth and final quarter.

During the fourth quarter, it was a see-saw on the scoreboard as each team took the lead several times. Midland would take a five point lead with 5:57 left after a Wingert three-pointer.

CSM kept chase, converting on baskets from their post players and from the foul line.